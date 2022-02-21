California dog reunited with family after being missing for 12 years

A California dog was reunited with her family this month after being missing for 12 years, according to authorities.

The canine, Zoey, 13, had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton when she was found by someone who called the authorities on Feb. 10, saying she “appeared old and unwell,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Animal Service Officer Brandon Levin retrieved the dog, scanned her microchip, and determined that she had been reported missing in 2010 from Lafayette, California, about 60 miles away from where she was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Honestly I am still in shock,” said Zoey’s owner, Michelle.

Zoey had been missing for so long that in 2015 the company that manufactures her microchip listed her as “deceased” in their records, the sheriff’s office said.

“We got her at the pound when she was 6 months old with her twin sister … they were with us for about six months, and then we went to the store for about 20 minutes and came back, and she was missing,” Michelle said of the canine.

But the owners still had the same phone number, despite now living in Benecia, authorities said. The sheriff’s office was able to connect with them and a reunion was set up in Rio Vista.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office posted a video of Michelle and Zoey officially being reunited.

“I definitely didn’t expect this to ever happen, so I’m really excited,” said Michelle.

It’s unclear what day this month the reunion took place.