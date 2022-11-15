California correctional deputy, daughter killed in crash

An off-duty correctional deputy and his teenage daughter were killed by an alleged drunk driver on a winding California highway over the weekend, according to authorities.

Corporal Daniel Jacks Jr. and his 19-year-old daughter Hannah were pronounced dead at the scene when their Honda Insight was struck head-on by the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, according to officials and local reports.

The impact was so severe the Honda was launched off the road, the California Highway Patrol said, according to KABC.

The fatal crash occurred on a two-lane highway in Moreno Valley around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department where Jacks worked.

Authorities believe Scott Bales, 47, was under the influence of alcohol and swerved into oncoming traffic, CBS LA reported.

Bales was booked on two counts of homicide and also faces charges of driving under the influence and causing injury to a passenger in his own vehicle, KABC reported. He was reportedly hospitalized after the crash.

Work has been done at the stretch of road where the crash occurred over the years including adding a double yellow line and rumble strips, a highway patrol officer told KABC.

“There’s no reason at all to be driving drunk,” said officer Jason Montez. “We have so many different rideshare services, public transportation and taxis.

“There’s absolutely no reason. It’s totally preventable.”

Corporal Daniel Jacks Jr. and his 19-year-old daughter Hannah were killed in the devastating crash. Sheriff Chad Bianco

Jacks was with the sheriff’s department for more than a decade. Sheriff Chad Bianco

Jacks was recently promoted to corporal in March after being with the Riverside sheriff’s office since 2008, the department said.

“Correctional Corporal Jacks was 45 years old and a resident of San Jacinto,” the department said in a press release. “He is survived by his wife Denay, son Brent, father Daniel Sr., and brothers Anthony and Tommy.”