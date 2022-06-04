California celebrity doctor Jay Goldberg dead after hiking in Los Angeles park

A celebrity Hollywood doctor died while hiking in a Los Angeles park last weekend, a report said.

Jay Goldberg, an OBGYN at a Cedar-Sinai’s Beverly Hills, was found dead Sunday by first responders inside Will Rogers State Park, Fox News reported.

It was determined that Goldberg, 53, died of a heart attack.

Goldberg’s celebrity clients took to social media on Friday to mourn the beloved doctor’s untimely death after he was identified as the hiker.

Teddi Mellencamp, star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” wrote an emotional post mourning the passing of “an incredible doctor” who delivered her children.

She posted a video of Goldberg’s appearance on the reality TV show with her family.

“I write this with the heaviest heart as we mourn the passing of Dr. Jay Goldberg. An incredible doctor to so many, he brought all of my babies into this world, saving Cruz’s life in the process,” Mellencamp wrote in the caption.

“I’m sure the many families he’s helped are also forever grateful. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family and loved ones as they mourn with the hope that the reminder of all the good he’s done brings some solace during this trying time.”

Annemarie Wiley, wife of retired NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, thanked the late doctor for delivering her children.

Jay Goldberg, the Hollywood OBGYN at a Cedar-Sinai’s Beverly Hills, died of a heart attack. drjaygoldberg/Instagram

“RIP Dr. Jay Goldberg. He delivered all three of my babies, and safely got me through two indescribably difficult deliveries,” she said in a statement from her husband’s twitter account, accompanied by photos of Goldberg with her husband and newborn.

“He was a gift to so many. Holding my babies extra tight tonight And thanking him for all he has done for me and my family,” wrote Wiley.

“Breaking Bad” and “Life in Pieces” actress Betsy Brandt tweeted that she was “absolutely heartbroken” by Goldberg’s death.