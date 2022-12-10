Caleb Williams brings his USC offensive linemen to NYC for Heisman ceremony

NEW YORK CITY — In a significant and telling gesture by USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams, he arranged for all eight of the offensive linemen who blocked for him this season to fly out to New York City for the Heisman ceremony Saturday night.

According to someone familiar with the plans, Williams and his family get eight tickets to the ceremony and USC gets eight tickets. Between those two allotments, they made it happen, while Williams arranged for the travel through his NIL deal with Ac+ion Water.

“I told a few people that I wasn’t going to show up if they didn’t get here, so they figured out a way to make it happen. Now they’re here,” Williams said. “I wanted them to be here because this is special moment for me and it’s a special moment for them, and I wanted to make sure that this moment, they could be here and see it all go down how it all goes down. They’re just here for the ceremony and things like that, and to be out in New York and enjoy, which is what I wanted.”

The eight would include offensive tackles Bobby Haskins, Jonah Monheim, Mason Murphy and Courtland Ford, center Brett Neilon and guards Justin Dedich, Andrew Vorhees and Gino Quinones.

The QB and OL entourage got together Friday night in the city.

“After my Heisman dinner, I showed up at that dinner and ate a little food with them. Just enjoyed the moment with them and hopefully we can enjoy the moment tonight,” Williams said Saturday morning.