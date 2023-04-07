Caleb Love announces commitment to Michigan

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-04-07 11:15:40 -0500’) }}
Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love is transferring to Michigan for the 2023-24 season.
Love spent three season at Chapel Hill where he started 96 games.
He averaged 16.7 points per game last season in a disappointing season that saw the Tar Heels miss the tournament.
Love is a shooting guard and is expected to take over the starting role with Kobe Bufkin heading to the NBA Draft.
