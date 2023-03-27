Cal-Maine Earnings Expected To Soar 575% As Egg Prices Remain Inflated

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), the largest egg producer in the U.S., is expected to report booming fiscal third-quarter profits Tuesday as a bird flu outbreak decimated chicken flocks and kept egg prices inflated across the country. CALM shares edged up Monday afternoon.







The Mississippi-based egg producer and supplier has posted five straight quarters of accelerating earnings growth. CEO Sherman Miller told investors in late December that the company’s recent earnings performance reflects record average selling prices for conventional eggs and strong customer demand.

CALM shares rose 1.4% to 55.23 in Monday’s afternoon market trade.

After just scraping by during the pandemic’s early years, Cal-Maine sold a record 1.1 billion dozen shell eggs in fiscal 2022, up 1% from the previous year. Cal-Maine’s revenue surged 30% to $1.8 billion for the year, in line with the rise in average selling price per dozen eggs.

Bird Flu And Egg Prices

Retail egg prices decreased 6.7% in February 2023 but were still 55.4% above February 2022 prices, according to the latest consumer price index. The ongoing outbreak of avian flu has contributed to elevated egg prices, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA predicts egg prices will increase 29.6% in 2023. Last week, the national average price was $4.96 per dozen eggs, up 96% vs. the prior week, according to USDA data. This is the highest average price so far in 2023.

The egg production industry dealt with a major bird flu outbreak throughout 2022. The avian influenza has spread through chicken and turkey flocks in 47 states since it was first detected in Indiana on Feb. 8, 2022.

As of March. 22, more than 58 million birds have been affected by the outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with some animals falling sick while other flocks have been culled.

Miller said on Dec. 28 that there had been no positive tests for avian flu at any of Cal-Maine’s owned or contracted production facilities. In fiscal year 2022, Cal-Maine reported that about 9.5% of its egg-laying flock was affected, compared with 11.4% during the 2014-15 outbreak.

Cal-Maine stock is third in IBD’s Foods-Meat Products industry group. CALM stock has a 81 Composite Rating. Its Relative Strength Rating is 41, an exclusive IBD Stock Checkup gauge for share price movement. The EPS Rating is 78.

Cal-Maine Earnings

Estimates: Analysts expect Cal-Maine earnings to skyrocket 575% to $5.75 per share in Q3. Wall Street sees sales growing 86% to $888 million. Analysts project Cal-Maine’s average selling price will be $3.17 per dozen eggs.

Results: Check Tuesday after the market closes.

Cal-Maine stock advanced Monday, trying to reclaim the 200-day and 50-day moving averages. Shares have a 65.42 buy point, according to MarketSmith analysis.

On Sept. 27, the egg producer reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results that topped Wall Street’s high earnings expectations. Cal-Maine followed that up with mixed Q2 results in late December. The company reported earnings per share of $4.07 vs. views of $4.24. Revenue came in at $802 million, topping expectations of $797 million.

CALM stock hit a record-high 65.32 intraday on Dec. 27, then plunged 14.5% on Dec. 29 following Cal-Maine’s Q2 results.

Analysts predict record profits for Cal-Maine in 2023, with full-year earnings per share of $15.09. That would represent growth of 455% vs. 2022 and a 131% increase vs. its record EPS of $6.53 in 2016.

But investors expect Cal-Maine earnings to plunge in fiscal 2024 as industry production recovers, which will impact prices.

Cal-Maine competitors include Mexico-based Industrias Bachoco (IBA), VitalFarms (VITL) and Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC).

Please follow Kit Norton on Twitter @KitNorton for more coverage.

