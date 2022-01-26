Cal Fire identifies cause of wind-whipped Big Sur blaze

The Colorado Fire, which has burned about 700 acres in Big Sur, was caused by hot embers from a “pile burning operation,” Cal Fire said in a news release Tuesday evening.

“High winds blew the embers onto nearby vegetation, which ignited the fire,” the release said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that fire officials said the burn operation appeared to be on a residential property, and whether the residents had a burn permit is under investigation.

The fire was 45% contained as of Tuesday afternoon and has been burning since Friday evening.

Between 200 and 500 people have been evacuated, and Highway 1 remains closed from from Garrapata Creek to Point Sur. One structure has been destroyed.

Cal Fire has dispatched 476 firefighters, 53 fire engines and 15 crews to fight the fire. Three helicopters, nine water tenders and four dozers are also helping battle the blaze.

Evacuation orders remain in place. Evacuees can call 211 for assistance to find shelter.