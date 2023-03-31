Caitlin Clark takes down undefeated South Carolina, leads Iowa to 1st national championship game

Caitlin Clark just kept coming at South Carolina. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina had the size advantage. They had the likely No. 1 overall pick. They had the undefeated record. They had last year’s trophy. They had the best defense in the country. They had more depth, more experience, more top recruits.

Iowa had Caitlin Clark and some disrespect.

Advantage Iowa.

Led by a supernova playing point guard, the No. 2 seeded Hawkeyes ended undefeated No. 1 South Carolina’s bid for back-to-back championships with a 77-73 win on Friday. Clark finished with 41 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Here are three of those points.

They will advance to face LSU in the national championship game on Sunday, but the biggest game of the season has likely already been played.

The game started the way Iowa was hoping, with Clark immediately finding net and Aaliyah Boston getting into early trouble. The expected top pick in the 2023 WNBA draft got her first two fouls in the first quarter and didn’t appear at all in the second quarter.

In her place, All-SEC guard Zia Cooke led the way for the Gamecocks, scoring 18 of their 37 first-half points. South Carolina still suffered on defense, though, and Clark feasted.

Boston returned in the third quarter and played normal minutes from there, but Iowa kept building on its lead. It led by as much as nine at one point, though you can only keep South Carolina down for so long. The Gamecocks’ rebounding machine was still in full force and extended several possessions, stretching the Iowa defense to its breaking point.

South Carolina finished the game having out-rebounded Iowa 49-25 and having rebounded 55% of its misses. It attempted 20 more shots than the Hawkeyes, and still lost. Because Clark was on another plane, and because Iowa got the most important rebound of the game on a Clark miss.

Simply put, the greatest player in college basketball against the greatest team in college basketball did not disappoint. It exceeded expectations, and now Iowa will try to finish off a dream season in two days.