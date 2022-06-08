Caged orangutan grabs zoo visitor that jumped a guardrail to film the animal

Reuters Videos

Tigers, bear rescued from shut down Thailand zoo

STORY: The facility, which suffered a series of setbacks before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local media, was forced to shut its doors late last year, crumbling under financial pressures.The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT), which rescued the animals from the zoo, said all together 11 tigers and two bears had been removed over several months. The animals are taken to a wildlife rescue center at the WFFT in central Petchaburi Province.“They will be rehabilitated into larger enclosures, more natural environment, better animal welfare care,” said Edwin Wiek, the founder of the WFFT.”They can’t go back to the wild, they are too old and tigers (returning) back to the wild is almost impossible,” he said.