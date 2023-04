Caden VerMaas commits to Matt Rhule, Huskers

Millard North defensive back Caden VerMaas is a Husker . Nebraska just got its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class from the in-state prospect.

The 6-foot-0, 195-pound defender recorded 49 total tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and one pass deflection as a sophomore. VerMaas has good speed and athleticism that could be put to use in Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense as his fram continues to fill out.

It’s been a busy spring for the defender who recently visited Wisconsin and Iowa State. The Cyclones, who also run a 3-3-5, offered him a scholarship on March 30. Nebraska has extended three scholarship offers in-state for the 2025 class. VerMaas, defensive lineman Tyson Terry and linebacker Christian Jones have all been frequent visitors to check out Matt Rhule’s program.