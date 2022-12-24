Cade York's field goal extends Cleveland's lead in second quarter

CLEVELAND — Two sub-.500 teams will meet today in sub-zero windchill temperatures, as the Browns look to continue their late-season surge by hosting the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland is 6-8, having beat the Ravens 13-3 a week ago. It was Cleveland’s third win in its last four games. The Browns are 2-1 since Deshaun Watson became eligible to play. Watson missed the first 11 games of the season because of an NFL suspension stemming from more than two dozen women accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage appointments.

The Saints are 5-9 following a 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns announced the game-time temperature was 6 degrees with a real feel of minus-16. It’s the second-coldest game the Browns have ever played in Cleveland, according to the team. The only colder one was a 1-degree playoff contest on Jan. 4, 1981, a 14-12 loss to the Oakland Raiders best known as the “Red Right 88” game.

The Saints entered the weekend 0-6 outdoors and 0-4 on natural grass this season. They were also 1-5 on the road, with the lone victory coming Week 1 in Atlanta while the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium was closed.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Check back here for scoring updates and analysis throughout the game.

Browns extend lead to 10-0 with Cade York’s 30-yard field goal

Wide receiver Amari Cooper played a prominent role in the Browns’ 17-play, 60-yard scoring drive in the second quarter.

On fourth-and-5 from the New Orleans 33, Watson passed the ball, and Cooper gained 21 yards on the catch-and-run play.

On third-and-10 from the 12, Watson targeted Cooper again, yet the connection didn’t materialize. Cooper was wide open in the back of the end zone, but he slipped and fell while trying make the catch.

The Browns summoned kicker Cade York, and the rookie made a 30-yard field goal to give them a 10-0 lead with 4:07 left in the second quarter.

Grant Delpit’s interception and Deshaun Watson’s touchdown run help Browns earn 7-0 lead vs. Saints

The Browns were practically dead on offense to begin the game, going three-and-out on each of their first three possessions.

However, a takeaway by the Cleveland defense changed the complexion of the game.

On third-and-10 from the Cleveland 45, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw a pass intended for tight end Juwan Johnson. The ball deflected off Johnson as he made a diving attempt to catch it. Browns safety Grant Delpit intercepted the pass and returned it 40 yards to the New Orleans 30 with 2:44 left in the first quarter.

Then the Browns offense capitalized with a five-play, 30-yard scoring drive.

On third-and-3, Watson rushed off the left side for a 12-yard touchdown with 14:55 remaining in the second quarter. York’s successful extra point gave the Browns a 7-0 advantage.

First quarter ends with no score between Browns and Saints

When the first quarter ended, the Browns and Saints were tied at no score.

The Saints outgained the Browns 55 to 28 yards, and New Orleans had three first downs compared with just one for Cleveland.

The big difference favoring the Browns, though, was Delpit’s interception.

Here’s some pregame information, including betting info, each team’s roster and where the Browns ranked among AFC individual stat leaders entering the weekend:

What TV channel is the Saints at Browns game on?

The Browns and Saints will be on CBS. Kickoff Saturday is 1 p.m., in Cleveland. Here’s what the rest of the schedule looks like around the NFL this weekend:

  • TODAY

  • Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

  • Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

  • Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

  • Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

  • Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

  • N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

  • Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

  • Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

  • Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

  • Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

  • SUNDAY

  • Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

  • Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

  • Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

  • MONDAY

  • L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

NFL Playoff Picture:NFL playoff picture after Week 15 – Chiefs wrap up AFC West, Giants clinch spot for Cowboys

Who are the announcers for the Saints-Browns game

On the call for CBS today are Spero Dedes and Jay Feely in the booth, and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the sidelines.

How to listen to Saints vs. Browns on the radio

Browns games air locally on the radio on 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color) and Jerod Cherry (sideline).

NFL Playoffs:Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns betting odds, moneyline

  • Moneyline: Saints +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Browns -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

  • Against the spread: Saints +3 (-120) | Browns -3 (+100)

  • Over/Under: 32 (O: -108 | U: -112)

NFL Power Rankings:Week 16 NFL power rankings: Lions’ surge continues, while Cowboys booted from top five

Browns vs. Saints all-time series

Cleveland leads the all-time regular-season series 13-5 vs. New Orleans. The Saints won the meeting 21-18 in Week 2 of the 2018 season on Sept. 16, 2018 at the Superdome.

Weather in Cleveland for Browns-Saints game

Expect pretty miserable conditions for the game. The temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees at kickoff and feature wind gusts up to 60 mph. The windchill could be around minus-20 degrees, and there is a 50% chance of snow, according to AccuWeather.

Browns-Saints weather forecast:‘Can’t do anything about it’: Browns dealing with Saints, not arctic gameday temperatures

Browns defense trending in the right direction

Since getting beat back 39-17 at Miami and 31-23 against Buffalo in back-to-back games, the Browns haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than 23 points in their last four games, going 3-1 across that stretch. They have moved up to 18th in defensive efficiency, allowing an average of 342.4 yards per game. Dating back to their Halloween win over the Bengals on “Monday Night Football,” the Browns have allowed a total of 33 points in their last three home games – wins against the Bengals, Buccaneers and Ravens.

Browns defense dominates Ravens:Cleveland Browns defense has ‘lights out’ performance in shutting down Ravens

AFC North standings

  • Cincinnati 10-4, .714, 369 points scored, 288 points allowed

  • Baltimore 9-5, .643, 304 points scored, 263 points allowed

  • Cleveland 6-8, .429, 313 points scored, 326 points allowed

  • Pittsburgh 6-8, .429, 251 points scored, 309 points allowed

Remembering Hall of Famer Franco Harris:Franco Harris’ historic play not only thing that was immaculate; his career was, too| Opinion

Where Browns players rank among AFC individual leaders

AFC passing yards leaders

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett celebrates after handing the ball off to running back Nick Chubb, who scored in overtime of the team's 23-17 win over the Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett celebrates after handing the ball off to running back Nick Chubb, who scored in overtime of the team’s 23-17 win over the Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Name, team

Att

Com

Yds

TD

Int

Mahomes, KC

552

372

4496

35

11

Herbert, LAC

603

407

4019

21

9

Burrow, Cin

512

349

3885

31

10

Allen, Buf

510

325

3857

30

11

Lawrence, Jac

500

330

3520

24

7

Carr, Las

472

289

3348

23

11

Tagovailoa, Mia

375

243

3238

24

5

Ryan, Ind

461

309

3057

14

13

Wilson, Den

394

238

2805

11

6

Brissett, Cle

369

236

2608

12

6

AFC rushing leaders

Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) chase Browns running back Nick Chubb on a first-quarter run, Nov. 27, 2022 in Cleveland.

Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) chase Browns running back Nick Chubb on a first-quarter run, Nov. 27, 2022 in Cleveland.

Name, team

Att

Yds

Avg

LG

TD

Jacobs, Las

291

1495

5.1

86t

11

Henry, Ten

296

1303

4.4

56

12

Chubb, Cle

252

1252

5.0

41t

12

Pierce, Hou

220

939

4.3

75t

4

Etienne, Jac

182

917

5.0

49

4

Stevenson, NE

183

914

5.0

49

5

Taylor, Ind

192

861

4.5

66t

4

Harris, Pit

211

790

3.7

36

6

L.Jackson, Bal

112

764

6.8

79t

3

Mostert, Mia

153

746

4.9

67

3

AFC receiving yards leaders

Name, team

No

Yds

Avg

LG

TD

Hill, Mia

109

1529

14.0

64

7

Diggs, Buf

99

1299

13.1

53t

10

Adams, Las

86

1275

14.8

58t

12

Kelce, KC

91

1144

12.6

46

12

Waddle, Mia

62

1117

18.0

67t

7

Kirk, Jac

73

966

13.2

49

7

G.Wilson, NYJ

67

966

14.4

60

4

Cooper, Cle

67

932

13.9

55

7

Higgins, Cin

65

894

13.8

59t

6

Chase, Cin

71

881

12.4

60t

8

More on Amari Cooper:Browns quick hits: Amari Cooper taking aim at clearing receiving ‘milestone’

AFC punting leaders

Name, team

No

Yds

Lg

Avg

Stonehouse, Ten

76

4075

74

53.6

Townsend, KC

38

1967

76

51.8

Cooke, Jac

47

2377

70

50.6

A.Cole, Las

50

2473

67

49.5

Bojorquez, Cle

48

2365

76

49.3

Johnston, Hou

73

3564

67

48.8

Martin, Buf

39

1860

67

47.7

Mann, NYJ

70

3317

72

47.4

Stout, Bal

47

2187

69

46.5

Morstead, Mia

52

2412

66

46.4

AFC punt return leaders

Name, team

No

Yds

Avg

Long

TD

Mar.Jones, NE

24

326

13.6

84t

1

Carter, LAC

21

251

12.0

23

0

Darden, Cle

31

330

10.6

24

0

Taylor, Cin

28

293

10.5

27

0

Hines, Buf

23

237

10.3

28

0

King, Hou

26

236

9.1

31

0

Washington, Den

32

271

8.5

30

0

Agnew, Jac

18

132

7.3

19

0

Rodgers, Hou

20

139

7.0

20

0

AFC kickoff return leaders

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) pursues during the first quarter Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) pursues during the first quarter Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Name, team

No

Yds

Avg

LG

TD

Rodgers, Ind

18

452

25.1

45

0

Mar.Jones, NE

20

498

24.9

46

0

Ford, Cle

21

512

24.4

48

0

Berrios, NYJ

21

475

22.6

42

0

Haskins, Ten

19

414

21.8

37

0

Abdullah, Las

22

468

21.3

33

0

Pacheco, KC

28

578

20.6

48

0

AFC touchdown leaders

Name, team

TD

Rush

Rec

Ret

Pts

Ekeler, LAC

14

9

5

0

84

Adams, Las

12

0

12

0

72

Chubb, Cle

12

12

0

0

72

Henry, Ten

12

12

0

0

72

Kelce, KC

12

0

12

0

72

Jacobs, Las

11

11

0

0

66

Diggs, Buf

10

0

10

0

60

AFC kicking leaders

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a field goal in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a field goal in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.

Name, team

PAT

FG

LG

Pts

Bass, Buf

40/41

27/30

56

121

Folk, NE

28/28

30/35

54

118

Carlson, Las

29/30

29/32

57

116

Tucker, Bal

29/30

29/34

58

116

Zuerlein, NYJ

28/29

25/30

60

103

McPherson, Cin

36/39

21/25

59

99

J.Sanders, Mia

36/39

21/25

55

99

Patterson, Jac

29/30

23/27

52

98

McLaughlin, Ind

16/16

27/32

52

97

Fairbairn, Hou

20/20

25/27

55

95

York, Cle

29/31

22/30

58

95

2022 Cleveland Browns Roster

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski before a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski before a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland.

Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski

No.

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Born

Exp

College

1

Jaelon Darden

WR

5-8

173

01-14-1999

1

North Texas

2

Amari Cooper

WR

6-1

210

06-17-1994

7

Alabama

3

Cade York

K

6-1

206

01-27-2001

0

LSU

4

Deshaun Watson

QB

6-2

215

09-14-1995

5

Clemson

5

Anthony Walker Jr.

LB

6-1

235

08-08-1995

5

Northwestern

7

Jacoby Brissett

QB

6-4

235

12-11-1992

6

North Carolina State

8

Kellen Mond

QB

6-3

211

06-22-1999

1

Texas A&M

9

Jakeem Grant Sr.

WR

5-7

172

10-30-1992

6

Texas Tech

10

Anthony Schwartz

WR

6-0

186

09-05-2000

1

Auburn

11

Donovan Peoples-Jones

WR

6-2

204

02-19-1999

2

Michigan

12

Michael Woods II

WR

6-1

204

03-19-2000

0

Oklahoma

13

Corey Bojorquez

P

6-0

208

09-13-1996

4

New Mexico

15

Marquez Stevenson

WR

5-10

180

03-26-1998

1

Houston

17

Daylen Baldwin

WR

6-2

212

11-24-1999

0

Michigan

17

Isaiah Weston

WR

6-4

214

10-25-1997

0

Northern Iowa

18

David Bell

WR

6-1

212

12-14-2000

0

Purdue

19

Reggie Ragland

LB

6-2

252

09-24-1993

6

Alabama

20

Greg Newsome II

CB

6-0

192

05-18-2000

1

Northwestern

21

Denzel Ward

CB

5-11

190

04-28-1997

4

Ohio State

22

Grant Delpit

SAF

6-3

208

09-20-1998

2

LSU

23

Martin Emerson Jr.

CB

6-2

201

09-27-2000

0

Mississippi State

24

Nick Chubb

RB

5-11

227

12-27-1995

4

Georgia

25

Demetric Felton Jr.

RB

5-9

189

07-16-1998

1

UCLA

26

Greedy Williams

CB

6-2

185

12-03-1997

3

LSU

27

Kareem Hunt

RB

5-11

216

08-06-1995

5

Toledo

28

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

LB

6-2

221

11-04-1999

1

Notre Dame

29

Herb Miller

CB

6-1

201

11-11-1997

3

Florida Atlantic

30

D’Ernest Johnson

RB

5-10

208

02-27-1996

3

South Florida

31

Thomas Graham Jr.

CB

5-10

196

06-26-1999

1

Oregon

33

Ronnie Harrison Jr.

SAF

6-3

214

04-18-1997

4

Alabama

34

Jerome Ford

RB

5-10

210

09-12-1999

0

Cincinnati

36

Bubba Bolden

SAF

6-2

200

05-29-2000

0

Miami (FL)

37

D’Anthony Bell

SAF

6-1

211

10-17-1996

0

West Florida

38

A.J. Green

CB

6-2

198

06-09-1998

2

Oklahoma State

40

Jermaine Carter Jr.

LB

6-1

225

01-14-1995

4

Maryland

41

John Kelly Jr.

RB

5-10

208

10-04-1996

4

Tennessee

42

Tony Fields II

LB

6-0

222

06-18-1999

1

West Virginia

43

John Johnson III

SAF

6-0

209

12-19-1995

5

Boston College

44

Sione Takitaki

LB

6-1

238

06-08-1995

3

BYU

47

Charley Hughlett

LS

6-4

248

05-16-1990

10

UCF

48

Mike Brown

DB

6-1

222

04-07-1999

0

Miami (OH)

49

Storey Jackson

LB

6-2

235

04-08-1998

0

Liberty

50

Jacob Phillips

LB

6-3

228

04-01-1999

2

LSU

51

Jordan Kunaszyk

LB

6-3

235

10-15-1996

3

California

52

Dawson Deaton

G

6-5

306

05-06-1999

0

Texas Tech

53

Nick Harris

C

6-1

293

11-13-1998

2

Washington

54

Deion Jones

MLB

6-1

227

11-04-1994

6

LSU

55

Ethan Pocic

C

6-6

309

08-05-1995

5

LSU

56

Tae Davis

LB

6-1

224

08-14-1996

4

Chattanooga

57

Ben Stille

DT

6-4

296

11-12-1997

0

Nebraska

58

Isaiah Thomas

DE

6-5

266

12-03-1998

0

Oklahoma

59

Joe Haeg

T

6-6

304

03-11-1993

6

North Dakota State

61

Chris Odom

LB

6-3

262

09-16-1994

5

Arkansas State

64

Roderick Perry II

DT

6-1

304

12-03-1997

0

Illinois

65

Greg Mancz

C

6-4

301

04-23-1992

7

Toledo

66

James Hudson III

T

6-5

313

05-13-1999

1

Cincinnati

67

Myron Cunningham

T

6-6

325

10-21-1997

0

Arkansas

68

Michael Dunn

G

6-5

315

08-28-1994

5

Maryland

69

Chase Winovich

DE

6-3

250

04-19-1995

3

Michigan

70

Drew Forbes

G

6-5

308

01-18-1997

3

Southeast Missouri State

71

Jedrick Wills Jr.

T

6-4

307

05-17-1999

2

Alabama

72

Hjalte Froholdt

G

6-5

310

08-20-1996

3

Arkansas

74

Chris Hubbard

T

6-4

295

04-23-1991

9

UAB

75

Joel Bitonio

G

6-4

320

10-11-1991

8

Nevada

77

Wyatt Teller

G

6-4

314

11-21-1994

4

Virginia Tech

78

Jack Conklin

T

6-6

308

08-17-1994

6

Michigan State

79

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

T

6-6

265

02-04-1997

1

Stony Brook

81

Jesse James

TE

6-7

261

06-04-1994

7

Penn State

82

Mike Harley Jr.

WR

5-10

180

12-13-1997

0

Miami (FL)

83

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

TE

6-5

257

08-20-1999

0

Florida Atlantic

84

Pharaoh Brown

TE

6-6

258

05-04-1994

5

Oregon

85

David Njoku

TE

6-4

246

07-10-1996

5

Miami (FL)

86

Miller Forristall

TE

6-5

245

03-11-1998

1

Alabama

88

Harrison Bryant

TE

6-5

230

04-23-1998

2

Florida Atlantic

90

Jadeveon Clowney

DE

6-5

255

02-14-1993

8

South Carolina

91

Stephen Weatherly

DE

6-5

265

03-19-1994

6

Vanderbilt

92

Sam Kamara

LB

6-2

275

12-21-1997

1

Stony Brook

93

Tommy Togiai

DT

6-2

296

09-19-1999

1

Ohio State

94

Alex Wright

DE

6-5

267

09-05-2000

0

UAB

95

Myles Garrett

DE

6-4

272

12-29-1995

5

Texas A&M

96

Jordan Elliott

DT

6-4

303

11-23-1997

2

Missouri

97

Perrion Winfrey

DT

6-4

290

08-15-2000

0

Oklahoma

98

Isaac Rochell

DE

6-3

280

04-22-1995

5

Notre Dame

99

Taven Bryan

DT

6-5

291

03-11-1996

4

Florida

2022 New Orleans Saints Roster

Former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry in action for the New Orleans Saints this season against the Los Angeles Rams at the Superdome.

Former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry in action for the New Orleans Saints this season against the Los Angeles Rams at the Superdome.

Head Coach: Dennis Allen

No.

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Born

Exp

College

1

Marquez Callaway

WR

6-2

204

03-27-1998

2

Tennessee

2

Jameis Winston

QB

6-4

231

01-06-1994

7

Florida State

3

Wil Lutz

K

5-11

184

07-07-1994

6

Georgia State

4

Blake Gillikin

P

6-2

196

01-21-1998

2

Penn State

5

Jarvis Landry

WR

5-11

202

11-28-1992

8

LSU

6

Marcus Maye

SAF

5-11

207

03-09-1993

5

Florida

7

Taysom Hill

TE

6-2

221

08-23-1990

5

BYU

10

Tre’Quan Smith

WR

6-2

210

01-07-1996

4

UCF

11

Deonte Harty

WR

5-6

170

12-04-1997

3

Assumption

12

Chris Olave

WR

6-1

189

06-27-2000

0

Ohio State

13

Michael Thomas

WR

6-3

212

03-03-1993

6

Ohio State

14

Andy Dalton

QB

6-2

220

10-29-1987

11

TCU

16

Jake Luton

QB

6-6

224

04-11-1996

2

Oregon State

17

Kevin White

WR

6-3

216

06-25-1992

7

West Virginia

18

Keith Kirkwood

WR

6-3

210

12-26-1994

4

Temple

19

Chris Harris Jr.

SAF

5-10

190

06-18-1989

11

Kansas

20

Pete Werner

LB

6-3

242

06-05-1999

1

Ohio State

21

Bradley Roby

CB

5-11

194

05-01-1992

8

Ohio State

22

Mark Ingram II

RB

5-9

215

12-21-1989

11

Alabama

23

Marshon Lattimore

CB

6-0

192

05-19-1996

5

Ohio State

24

Dwayne Washington

RB

6-1

223

04-24-1994

6

Washington

25

Daniel Sorensen

DB

6-1

208

03-05-1990

8

BYU

26

P.J. Williams

CB

6-0

196

06-01-1993

7

Florida State

27

Alontae Taylor

CB

6-0

195

12-03-1998

0

Tennessee

28

David Johnson

RB

6-1

224

12-16-1991

7

Northern Iowa

29

Paulson Adebo

CB

6-1

192

07-03-1999

1

Stanford

30

Justin Evans

SAF

6-0

199

08-26-1995

5

Texas A&M

31

Eno Benjamin

RB

5-9

207

04-13-1999

2

Arizona State

32

Tyrann Mathieu

FS

5-9

190

05-13-1992

9

LSU

33

Kirk Merritt

WR

6-0

208

01-05-1997

2

Arkansas State

35

Vincent Gray

DB

6-2

192

12-28-1999

0

Michigan

36

Isaac Yiadom

CB

6-1

190

02-20-1996

4

Boston College

38

Smoke Monday

SAF

6-3

199

02-19-2000

0

Auburn

41

Alvin Kamara

RB

5-10

215

07-25-1995

5

Tennessee

42

Chase Hansen

LB

6-3

222

05-20-1993

3

Utah

44

Derrick Gore

RB

5-10

212

12-13-1994

3

Louisiana-Monroe

45

Nephi Sewell

LB

6-0

228

12-19-1998

0

Utah

46

Adam Prentice

FB

6-0

245

01-16-1997

1

South Carolina

48

J.T. Gray

DB

6-0

202

01-18-1996

4

Mississippi State

49

Zach Wood

LS

6-3

255

01-10-1993

6

SMU

50

Andrew Dowell

LB

6-1

225

11-16-1996

3

Michigan State

51

Cesar Ruiz

OL

6-4

316

06-14-1999

2

Michigan

52

D’Marco Jackson

LB

6-1

230

07-20-1998

0

Appalachian State

53

Zack Baun

LB

6-3

225

12-30-1996

2

Wisconsin

54

Ty Summers

LB

6-1

241

12-31-1995

3

TCU

54

Niko Lalos

DE

6-5

269

06-25-1997

2

Dartmouth

55

Kaden Elliss

LB

6-3

238

07-10-1995

3

Idaho

56

Demario Davis

LB

6-2

248

01-11-1989

10

Arkansas State

57

Prince Emili

DT

6-2

300

09-18-1998

0

Pennsylvania

59

Jordan Jackson

DT

6-5

285

01-30-1998

0

Air Force

61

Drew Desjarlais

G

6-2

313

04-24-1997

0

Windsor (CAN)

62

Derrick Kelly II

OL

6-5

320

08-23-1995

3

Florida State

66

Lewis Kidd

OL

6-6

311

09-15-1997

0

Montana State

67

Landon Young

T

6-7

321

08-21-1997

1

Kentucky

68

Josh Andrews

G

6-2

298

06-21-1991

8

Oregon State

69

Jabari Zuniga

DE

6-3

264

08-14-1997

2

Florida

70

Trevor Penning

T

6-7

332

05-15-1999

0

Northern Iowa

71

Ryan Ramczyk

T

6-6

314

04-22-1994

5

Wisconsin

73

Ethan Greenidge

OL

6-4

335

09-10-1997

3

Villanova

74

James Hurst

OL

6-5

310

12-17-1991

8

North Carolina

75

Andrus Peat

OL

6-7

316

11-04-1993

7

Stanford

76

Calvin Throckmorton

OL

6-5

309

08-16-1996

2

Oregon

78

Erik McCoy

OL

6-4

303

08-27-1997

3

Texas A&M

79

Yasir Durant

G

6-7

330

05-21-1998

2

Missouri

82

Adam Trautman

TE

6-5

253

02-05-1997

2

Dayton

83

Juwan Johnson

TE

6-4

231

09-13-1996

2

Oregon

87

Lucas Krull

TE

6-6

260

07-11-1998

0

Pittsburgh

88

J.P. Holtz

TE

6-3

240

08-28-1993

6

Pittsburgh

89

Rashid Shaheed

WR

6-0

180

08-31-1998

0

Weber State

90

Tanoh Kpassagnon

DE

6-7

289

06-14-1994

5

Villanova

91

Kentavius Street

DT

6-2

287

05-08-1996

4

North Carolina State

92

Marcus Davenport

DE

6-6

265

09-04-1996

4

UTSA

93

David Onyemata

DT

6-4

300

11-13-1992

6

Manitoba (CAN)

94

Cameron Jordan

DE

6-4

287

07-10-1989

11

California

95

Albert Huggins

DT

6-3

305

06-27-1997

3

Clemson

96

Carl Granderson

DE

6-5

261

12-18-1996

3

Wyoming

97

Malcolm Roach

DT

6-3

290

06-09-1998

2

Texas

98

Payton Turner

DE

6-6

270

01-07-1999

1

Houston

99

Shy Tuttle

DT

6-3

300

10-20-1995

3

Tennessee

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns score New Orleans Saints live game updates