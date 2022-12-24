Cade York’s field goal extends Cleveland’s lead in second quarter

CLEVELAND — Two sub-.500 teams will meet today in sub-zero windchill temperatures, as the Browns look to continue their late-season surge by hosting the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland is 6-8, having beat the Ravens 13-3 a week ago. It was Cleveland’s third win in its last four games. The Browns are 2-1 since Deshaun Watson became eligible to play. Watson missed the first 11 games of the season because of an NFL suspension stemming from more than two dozen women accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage appointments.

The Saints are 5-9 following a 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns announced the game-time temperature was 6 degrees with a real feel of minus-16. It’s the second-coldest game the Browns have ever played in Cleveland, according to the team. The only colder one was a 1-degree playoff contest on Jan. 4, 1981, a 14-12 loss to the Oakland Raiders best known as the “Red Right 88” game.

The Saints entered the weekend 0-6 outdoors and 0-4 on natural grass this season. They were also 1-5 on the road, with the lone victory coming Week 1 in Atlanta while the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium was closed.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Browns extend lead to 10-0 with Cade York’s 30-yard field goal

Wide receiver Amari Cooper played a prominent role in the Browns’ 17-play, 60-yard scoring drive in the second quarter.

On fourth-and-5 from the New Orleans 33, Watson passed the ball, and Cooper gained 21 yards on the catch-and-run play.

On third-and-10 from the 12, Watson targeted Cooper again, yet the connection didn’t materialize. Cooper was wide open in the back of the end zone, but he slipped and fell while trying make the catch.

The Browns summoned kicker Cade York, and the rookie made a 30-yard field goal to give them a 10-0 lead with 4:07 left in the second quarter.

Grant Delpit’s interception and Deshaun Watson’s touchdown run help Browns earn 7-0 lead vs. Saints

The Browns were practically dead on offense to begin the game, going three-and-out on each of their first three possessions.

However, a takeaway by the Cleveland defense changed the complexion of the game.

On third-and-10 from the Cleveland 45, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw a pass intended for tight end Juwan Johnson. The ball deflected off Johnson as he made a diving attempt to catch it. Browns safety Grant Delpit intercepted the pass and returned it 40 yards to the New Orleans 30 with 2:44 left in the first quarter.

Then the Browns offense capitalized with a five-play, 30-yard scoring drive.

On third-and-3, Watson rushed off the left side for a 12-yard touchdown with 14:55 remaining in the second quarter. York’s successful extra point gave the Browns a 7-0 advantage.

First quarter ends with no score between Browns and Saints

When the first quarter ended, the Browns and Saints were tied at no score.

The Saints outgained the Browns 55 to 28 yards, and New Orleans had three first downs compared with just one for Cleveland.

The big difference favoring the Browns, though, was Delpit’s interception.

Here’s some pregame information, including betting info, each team’s roster and where the Browns ranked among AFC individual stat leaders entering the weekend:

What TV channel is the Saints at Browns game on?

The Browns and Saints will be on CBS. Kickoff Saturday is 1 p.m., in Cleveland. Here’s what the rest of the schedule looks like around the NFL this weekend:

TODAY

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

MONDAY

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

NFL Playoff Picture:NFL playoff picture after Week 15 – Chiefs wrap up AFC West, Giants clinch spot for Cowboys

Who are the announcers for the Saints-Browns game

On the call for CBS today are Spero Dedes and Jay Feely in the booth, and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the sidelines.

How to listen to Saints vs. Browns on the radio

Browns games air locally on the radio on 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color) and Jerod Cherry (sideline).

NFL Playoffs:Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns betting odds, moneyline

Moneyline: Saints +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Browns -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

Against the spread: Saints +3 (-120) | Browns -3 (+100)

Over/Under: 32 (O: -108 | U: -112)

NFL Power Rankings:Week 16 NFL power rankings: Lions’ surge continues, while Cowboys booted from top five

Browns vs. Saints all-time series

Cleveland leads the all-time regular-season series 13-5 vs. New Orleans. The Saints won the meeting 21-18 in Week 2 of the 2018 season on Sept. 16, 2018 at the Superdome.

Weather in Cleveland for Browns-Saints game

Expect pretty miserable conditions for the game. The temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees at kickoff and feature wind gusts up to 60 mph. The windchill could be around minus-20 degrees, and there is a 50% chance of snow, according to AccuWeather.

Browns-Saints weather forecast:‘Can’t do anything about it’: Browns dealing with Saints, not arctic gameday temperatures

Browns defense trending in the right direction

Since getting beat back 39-17 at Miami and 31-23 against Buffalo in back-to-back games, the Browns haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than 23 points in their last four games, going 3-1 across that stretch. They have moved up to 18th in defensive efficiency, allowing an average of 342.4 yards per game. Dating back to their Halloween win over the Bengals on “Monday Night Football,” the Browns have allowed a total of 33 points in their last three home games – wins against the Bengals, Buccaneers and Ravens.

Browns defense dominates Ravens:Cleveland Browns defense has ‘lights out’ performance in shutting down Ravens

AFC North standings

Cincinnati 10-4, .714, 369 points scored, 288 points allowed

Baltimore 9-5, .643, 304 points scored, 263 points allowed

Cleveland 6-8, .429, 313 points scored, 326 points allowed

Pittsburgh 6-8, .429, 251 points scored, 309 points allowed

Remembering Hall of Famer Franco Harris:Franco Harris’ historic play not only thing that was immaculate; his career was, too| Opinion

Where Browns players rank among AFC individual leaders

AFC passing yards leaders

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett celebrates after handing the ball off to running back Nick Chubb, who scored in overtime of the team’s 23-17 win over the Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Name, team Att Com Yds TD Int Mahomes, KC 552 372 4496 35 11 Herbert, LAC 603 407 4019 21 9 Burrow, Cin 512 349 3885 31 10 Allen, Buf 510 325 3857 30 11 Lawrence, Jac 500 330 3520 24 7 Carr, Las 472 289 3348 23 11 Tagovailoa, Mia 375 243 3238 24 5 Ryan, Ind 461 309 3057 14 13 Wilson, Den 394 238 2805 11 6 Brissett, Cle 369 236 2608 12 6

AFC rushing leaders

Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) chase Browns running back Nick Chubb on a first-quarter run, Nov. 27, 2022 in Cleveland.

Name, team Att Yds Avg LG TD Jacobs, Las 291 1495 5.1 86t 11 Henry, Ten 296 1303 4.4 56 12 Chubb, Cle 252 1252 5.0 41t 12 Pierce, Hou 220 939 4.3 75t 4 Etienne, Jac 182 917 5.0 49 4 Stevenson, NE 183 914 5.0 49 5 Taylor, Ind 192 861 4.5 66t 4 Harris, Pit 211 790 3.7 36 6 L.Jackson, Bal 112 764 6.8 79t 3 Mostert, Mia 153 746 4.9 67 3

AFC receiving yards leaders

Name, team No Yds Avg LG TD Hill, Mia 109 1529 14.0 64 7 Diggs, Buf 99 1299 13.1 53t 10 Adams, Las 86 1275 14.8 58t 12 Kelce, KC 91 1144 12.6 46 12 Waddle, Mia 62 1117 18.0 67t 7 Kirk, Jac 73 966 13.2 49 7 G.Wilson, NYJ 67 966 14.4 60 4 Cooper, Cle 67 932 13.9 55 7 Higgins, Cin 65 894 13.8 59t 6 Chase, Cin 71 881 12.4 60t 8

More on Amari Cooper:Browns quick hits: Amari Cooper taking aim at clearing receiving ‘milestone’

AFC punting leaders

Name, team No Yds Lg Avg Stonehouse, Ten 76 4075 74 53.6 Townsend, KC 38 1967 76 51.8 Cooke, Jac 47 2377 70 50.6 A.Cole, Las 50 2473 67 49.5 Bojorquez, Cle 48 2365 76 49.3 Johnston, Hou 73 3564 67 48.8 Martin, Buf 39 1860 67 47.7 Mann, NYJ 70 3317 72 47.4 Stout, Bal 47 2187 69 46.5 Morstead, Mia 52 2412 66 46.4

AFC punt return leaders

Name, team No Yds Avg Long TD Mar.Jones, NE 24 326 13.6 84t 1 Carter, LAC 21 251 12.0 23 0 Darden, Cle 31 330 10.6 24 0 Taylor, Cin 28 293 10.5 27 0 Hines, Buf 23 237 10.3 28 0 King, Hou 26 236 9.1 31 0 Washington, Den 32 271 8.5 30 0 Agnew, Jac 18 132 7.3 19 0 Rodgers, Hou 20 139 7.0 20 0

AFC kickoff return leaders

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) pursues during the first quarter Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Name, team No Yds Avg LG TD Rodgers, Ind 18 452 25.1 45 0 Mar.Jones, NE 20 498 24.9 46 0 Ford, Cle 21 512 24.4 48 0 Berrios, NYJ 21 475 22.6 42 0 Haskins, Ten 19 414 21.8 37 0 Abdullah, Las 22 468 21.3 33 0 Pacheco, KC 28 578 20.6 48 0

AFC touchdown leaders

Name, team TD Rush Rec Ret Pts Ekeler, LAC 14 9 5 0 84 Adams, Las 12 0 12 0 72 Chubb, Cle 12 12 0 0 72 Henry, Ten 12 12 0 0 72 Kelce, KC 12 0 12 0 72 Jacobs, Las 11 11 0 0 66 Diggs, Buf 10 0 10 0 60

AFC kicking leaders

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a field goal in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.

Name, team PAT FG LG Pts Bass, Buf 40/41 27/30 56 121 Folk, NE 28/28 30/35 54 118 Carlson, Las 29/30 29/32 57 116 Tucker, Bal 29/30 29/34 58 116 Zuerlein, NYJ 28/29 25/30 60 103 McPherson, Cin 36/39 21/25 59 99 J.Sanders, Mia 36/39 21/25 55 99 Patterson, Jac 29/30 23/27 52 98 McLaughlin, Ind 16/16 27/32 52 97 Fairbairn, Hou 20/20 25/27 55 95 York, Cle 29/31 22/30 58 95

2022 Cleveland Browns Roster

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski before a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland.

Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College 1 Jaelon Darden WR 5-8 173 01-14-1999 1 North Texas 2 Amari Cooper WR 6-1 210 06-17-1994 7 Alabama 3 Cade York K 6-1 206 01-27-2001 0 LSU 4 Deshaun Watson QB 6-2 215 09-14-1995 5 Clemson 5 Anthony Walker Jr. LB 6-1 235 08-08-1995 5 Northwestern 7 Jacoby Brissett QB 6-4 235 12-11-1992 6 North Carolina State 8 Kellen Mond QB 6-3 211 06-22-1999 1 Texas A&M 9 Jakeem Grant Sr. WR 5-7 172 10-30-1992 6 Texas Tech 10 Anthony Schwartz WR 6-0 186 09-05-2000 1 Auburn 11 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 6-2 204 02-19-1999 2 Michigan 12 Michael Woods II WR 6-1 204 03-19-2000 0 Oklahoma 13 Corey Bojorquez P 6-0 208 09-13-1996 4 New Mexico 15 Marquez Stevenson WR 5-10 180 03-26-1998 1 Houston 17 Daylen Baldwin WR 6-2 212 11-24-1999 0 Michigan 17 Isaiah Weston WR 6-4 214 10-25-1997 0 Northern Iowa 18 David Bell WR 6-1 212 12-14-2000 0 Purdue 19 Reggie Ragland LB 6-2 252 09-24-1993 6 Alabama 20 Greg Newsome II CB 6-0 192 05-18-2000 1 Northwestern 21 Denzel Ward CB 5-11 190 04-28-1997 4 Ohio State 22 Grant Delpit SAF 6-3 208 09-20-1998 2 LSU 23 Martin Emerson Jr. CB 6-2 201 09-27-2000 0 Mississippi State 24 Nick Chubb RB 5-11 227 12-27-1995 4 Georgia 25 Demetric Felton Jr. RB 5-9 189 07-16-1998 1 UCLA 26 Greedy Williams CB 6-2 185 12-03-1997 3 LSU 27 Kareem Hunt RB 5-11 216 08-06-1995 5 Toledo 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB 6-2 221 11-04-1999 1 Notre Dame 29 Herb Miller CB 6-1 201 11-11-1997 3 Florida Atlantic 30 D’Ernest Johnson RB 5-10 208 02-27-1996 3 South Florida 31 Thomas Graham Jr. CB 5-10 196 06-26-1999 1 Oregon 33 Ronnie Harrison Jr. SAF 6-3 214 04-18-1997 4 Alabama 34 Jerome Ford RB 5-10 210 09-12-1999 0 Cincinnati 36 Bubba Bolden SAF 6-2 200 05-29-2000 0 Miami (FL) 37 D’Anthony Bell SAF 6-1 211 10-17-1996 0 West Florida 38 A.J. Green CB 6-2 198 06-09-1998 2 Oklahoma State 40 Jermaine Carter Jr. LB 6-1 225 01-14-1995 4 Maryland 41 John Kelly Jr. RB 5-10 208 10-04-1996 4 Tennessee 42 Tony Fields II LB 6-0 222 06-18-1999 1 West Virginia 43 John Johnson III SAF 6-0 209 12-19-1995 5 Boston College 44 Sione Takitaki LB 6-1 238 06-08-1995 3 BYU 47 Charley Hughlett LS 6-4 248 05-16-1990 10 UCF 48 Mike Brown DB 6-1 222 04-07-1999 0 Miami (OH) 49 Storey Jackson LB 6-2 235 04-08-1998 0 Liberty 50 Jacob Phillips LB 6-3 228 04-01-1999 2 LSU 51 Jordan Kunaszyk LB 6-3 235 10-15-1996 3 California 52 Dawson Deaton G 6-5 306 05-06-1999 0 Texas Tech 53 Nick Harris C 6-1 293 11-13-1998 2 Washington 54 Deion Jones MLB 6-1 227 11-04-1994 6 LSU 55 Ethan Pocic C 6-6 309 08-05-1995 5 LSU 56 Tae Davis LB 6-1 224 08-14-1996 4 Chattanooga 57 Ben Stille DT 6-4 296 11-12-1997 0 Nebraska 58 Isaiah Thomas DE 6-5 266 12-03-1998 0 Oklahoma 59 Joe Haeg T 6-6 304 03-11-1993 6 North Dakota State 61 Chris Odom LB 6-3 262 09-16-1994 5 Arkansas State 64 Roderick Perry II DT 6-1 304 12-03-1997 0 Illinois 65 Greg Mancz C 6-4 301 04-23-1992 7 Toledo 66 James Hudson III T 6-5 313 05-13-1999 1 Cincinnati 67 Myron Cunningham T 6-6 325 10-21-1997 0 Arkansas 68 Michael Dunn G 6-5 315 08-28-1994 5 Maryland 69 Chase Winovich DE 6-3 250 04-19-1995 3 Michigan 70 Drew Forbes G 6-5 308 01-18-1997 3 Southeast Missouri State 71 Jedrick Wills Jr. T 6-4 307 05-17-1999 2 Alabama 72 Hjalte Froholdt G 6-5 310 08-20-1996 3 Arkansas 74 Chris Hubbard T 6-4 295 04-23-1991 9 UAB 75 Joel Bitonio G 6-4 320 10-11-1991 8 Nevada 77 Wyatt Teller G 6-4 314 11-21-1994 4 Virginia Tech 78 Jack Conklin T 6-6 308 08-17-1994 6 Michigan State 79 Tyrone Wheatley Jr. T 6-6 265 02-04-1997 1 Stony Brook 81 Jesse James TE 6-7 261 06-04-1994 7 Penn State 82 Mike Harley Jr. WR 5-10 180 12-13-1997 0 Miami (FL) 83 Zaire Mitchell-Paden TE 6-5 257 08-20-1999 0 Florida Atlantic 84 Pharaoh Brown TE 6-6 258 05-04-1994 5 Oregon 85 David Njoku TE 6-4 246 07-10-1996 5 Miami (FL) 86 Miller Forristall TE 6-5 245 03-11-1998 1 Alabama 88 Harrison Bryant TE 6-5 230 04-23-1998 2 Florida Atlantic 90 Jadeveon Clowney DE 6-5 255 02-14-1993 8 South Carolina 91 Stephen Weatherly DE 6-5 265 03-19-1994 6 Vanderbilt 92 Sam Kamara LB 6-2 275 12-21-1997 1 Stony Brook 93 Tommy Togiai DT 6-2 296 09-19-1999 1 Ohio State 94 Alex Wright DE 6-5 267 09-05-2000 0 UAB 95 Myles Garrett DE 6-4 272 12-29-1995 5 Texas A&M 96 Jordan Elliott DT 6-4 303 11-23-1997 2 Missouri 97 Perrion Winfrey DT 6-4 290 08-15-2000 0 Oklahoma 98 Isaac Rochell DE 6-3 280 04-22-1995 5 Notre Dame 99 Taven Bryan DT 6-5 291 03-11-1996 4 Florida

2022 New Orleans Saints Roster

Former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry in action for the New Orleans Saints this season against the Los Angeles Rams at the Superdome.

Head Coach: Dennis Allen

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College 1 Marquez Callaway WR 6-2 204 03-27-1998 2 Tennessee 2 Jameis Winston QB 6-4 231 01-06-1994 7 Florida State 3 Wil Lutz K 5-11 184 07-07-1994 6 Georgia State 4 Blake Gillikin P 6-2 196 01-21-1998 2 Penn State 5 Jarvis Landry WR 5-11 202 11-28-1992 8 LSU 6 Marcus Maye SAF 5-11 207 03-09-1993 5 Florida 7 Taysom Hill TE 6-2 221 08-23-1990 5 BYU 10 Tre’Quan Smith WR 6-2 210 01-07-1996 4 UCF 11 Deonte Harty WR 5-6 170 12-04-1997 3 Assumption 12 Chris Olave WR 6-1 189 06-27-2000 0 Ohio State 13 Michael Thomas WR 6-3 212 03-03-1993 6 Ohio State 14 Andy Dalton QB 6-2 220 10-29-1987 11 TCU 16 Jake Luton QB 6-6 224 04-11-1996 2 Oregon State 17 Kevin White WR 6-3 216 06-25-1992 7 West Virginia 18 Keith Kirkwood WR 6-3 210 12-26-1994 4 Temple 19 Chris Harris Jr. SAF 5-10 190 06-18-1989 11 Kansas 20 Pete Werner LB 6-3 242 06-05-1999 1 Ohio State 21 Bradley Roby CB 5-11 194 05-01-1992 8 Ohio State 22 Mark Ingram II RB 5-9 215 12-21-1989 11 Alabama 23 Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0 192 05-19-1996 5 Ohio State 24 Dwayne Washington RB 6-1 223 04-24-1994 6 Washington 25 Daniel Sorensen DB 6-1 208 03-05-1990 8 BYU 26 P.J. Williams CB 6-0 196 06-01-1993 7 Florida State 27 Alontae Taylor CB 6-0 195 12-03-1998 0 Tennessee 28 David Johnson RB 6-1 224 12-16-1991 7 Northern Iowa 29 Paulson Adebo CB 6-1 192 07-03-1999 1 Stanford 30 Justin Evans SAF 6-0 199 08-26-1995 5 Texas A&M 31 Eno Benjamin RB 5-9 207 04-13-1999 2 Arizona State 32 Tyrann Mathieu FS 5-9 190 05-13-1992 9 LSU 33 Kirk Merritt WR 6-0 208 01-05-1997 2 Arkansas State 35 Vincent Gray DB 6-2 192 12-28-1999 0 Michigan 36 Isaac Yiadom CB 6-1 190 02-20-1996 4 Boston College 38 Smoke Monday SAF 6-3 199 02-19-2000 0 Auburn 41 Alvin Kamara RB 5-10 215 07-25-1995 5 Tennessee 42 Chase Hansen LB 6-3 222 05-20-1993 3 Utah 44 Derrick Gore RB 5-10 212 12-13-1994 3 Louisiana-Monroe 45 Nephi Sewell LB 6-0 228 12-19-1998 0 Utah 46 Adam Prentice FB 6-0 245 01-16-1997 1 South Carolina 48 J.T. Gray DB 6-0 202 01-18-1996 4 Mississippi State 49 Zach Wood LS 6-3 255 01-10-1993 6 SMU 50 Andrew Dowell LB 6-1 225 11-16-1996 3 Michigan State 51 Cesar Ruiz OL 6-4 316 06-14-1999 2 Michigan 52 D’Marco Jackson LB 6-1 230 07-20-1998 0 Appalachian State 53 Zack Baun LB 6-3 225 12-30-1996 2 Wisconsin 54 Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 12-31-1995 3 TCU 54 Niko Lalos DE 6-5 269 06-25-1997 2 Dartmouth 55 Kaden Elliss LB 6-3 238 07-10-1995 3 Idaho 56 Demario Davis LB 6-2 248 01-11-1989 10 Arkansas State 57 Prince Emili DT 6-2 300 09-18-1998 0 Pennsylvania 59 Jordan Jackson DT 6-5 285 01-30-1998 0 Air Force 61 Drew Desjarlais G 6-2 313 04-24-1997 0 Windsor (CAN) 62 Derrick Kelly II OL 6-5 320 08-23-1995 3 Florida State 66 Lewis Kidd OL 6-6 311 09-15-1997 0 Montana State 67 Landon Young T 6-7 321 08-21-1997 1 Kentucky 68 Josh Andrews G 6-2 298 06-21-1991 8 Oregon State 69 Jabari Zuniga DE 6-3 264 08-14-1997 2 Florida 70 Trevor Penning T 6-7 332 05-15-1999 0 Northern Iowa 71 Ryan Ramczyk T 6-6 314 04-22-1994 5 Wisconsin 73 Ethan Greenidge OL 6-4 335 09-10-1997 3 Villanova 74 James Hurst OL 6-5 310 12-17-1991 8 North Carolina 75 Andrus Peat OL 6-7 316 11-04-1993 7 Stanford 76 Calvin Throckmorton OL 6-5 309 08-16-1996 2 Oregon 78 Erik McCoy OL 6-4 303 08-27-1997 3 Texas A&M 79 Yasir Durant G 6-7 330 05-21-1998 2 Missouri 82 Adam Trautman TE 6-5 253 02-05-1997 2 Dayton 83 Juwan Johnson TE 6-4 231 09-13-1996 2 Oregon 87 Lucas Krull TE 6-6 260 07-11-1998 0 Pittsburgh 88 J.P. Holtz TE 6-3 240 08-28-1993 6 Pittsburgh 89 Rashid Shaheed WR 6-0 180 08-31-1998 0 Weber State 90 Tanoh Kpassagnon DE 6-7 289 06-14-1994 5 Villanova 91 Kentavius Street DT 6-2 287 05-08-1996 4 North Carolina State 92 Marcus Davenport DE 6-6 265 09-04-1996 4 UTSA 93 David Onyemata DT 6-4 300 11-13-1992 6 Manitoba (CAN) 94 Cameron Jordan DE 6-4 287 07-10-1989 11 California 95 Albert Huggins DT 6-3 305 06-27-1997 3 Clemson 96 Carl Granderson DE 6-5 261 12-18-1996 3 Wyoming 97 Malcolm Roach DT 6-3 290 06-09-1998 2 Texas 98 Payton Turner DE 6-6 270 01-07-1999 1 Houston 99 Shy Tuttle DT 6-3 300 10-20-1995 3 Tennessee

