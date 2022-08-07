Cade York hits FG to end practice, gets lifted onto teammates shoulders

While the Cleveland Browns have been no stranger to drama over the years, including this one, there is still fun for the players to have. Many coaches have tried to figure out ways to keep their teams engaged especially in the middle of training camp when they have only seen each other for a while.

Sometimes coaches create competition between different units or have players compete in roles that are not their usual. Linemen attempting to kick field goals or parts of the coaching staff trying to catch punts are a couple of the fun ones.

Sunday, HC Kevin Stefanski gave rookie K Cade York a chance to end practice and give the players the rest of the afternoon off. After a practice in temperatures in the high 80s with it feeling like almost 100 degrees, York lined up for a 45-yarder and nailed it.

The anticipation before the kick and response from his teammates after showed how much they wanted that outcome:

Football is still fun sometimes and watching York continue to kick well during camp has been a nice change of pace after numerous issues at the position over the years.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire