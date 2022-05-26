Cabrera’s hit in 9th lifts Tigers to 4-3 win over Guardians

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning with his third hit, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Jonathan Schoop hit a one-out double in the final inning, advanced on a wild pitch from Trevor Stephan (2-2) and scored on Cabrera’s 3,029th hit. The 39-year-old Cabrera was swarmed by teammates near first base and doused with a bucket of water.

Gregory Soto (2-2) gave up one hit and struck out one in the ninth, earning the win for the Tigers.

Detroit’s Javier Báez hit an RBI single in the first, and Schoop’s sacrifice fly and Cabrera’s single put the Tigers ahead 3-0 in the second.

The Guardians ended Tarik Skubal’s 21-inning scoreless streak, the longest by a starter pitcher this year, and tied the score in third. Luke Maile hit an RBI double and Owen Miller had a two-run single.

MAKING MOVES

The Guardians selected the contract of Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus, and he hit a single up the middle off in the first at-bat of his major league debut Thursday. They also recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington and outfielder Richie Palacios from Columbus before opening the four-game series in Detroit. On Wednesday, the Guardians traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the New York Mets for $1. They also activated right-hander Ian Gibaut active off the IL and released lefty Jake Miednik.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Slugger Franmil Reyes was put on the 10-day IL with a tight right hamstring. “He’s been battling it for quite a while,” manager Terry Francona said. Reyes, who had 30 homers last season and 37 in 2019, hit .255 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 35 games. He was in a 4 for 36 (.111) slump since May 9 with two RBIs.

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning, who has been on the IL for a month with shoulder inflammation, will not throw for the “foreseeable future,” after letting the team know he’s still sore. … RHP Casey Mize (elbow) and LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (ribs) are making progress in their returns from the IL, according to manager A.J. Hinch.

Story continues

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (1-3, 3.55) and Detroit RHP Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.00) are scheduled to pitch Friday night.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports