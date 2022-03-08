‘Cabaret’ With Eddie Redmayne Leads Olivier Award Nominations – List – The Hamden Journal

The West End production of Cabaret featuring Eddie Redmayne leads the roster of 2022 Olivier Awards nominations today, with the musical revival scoring 11 nominations.

See the complete list of nominations below. Winners will be announced April 10 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, marking the first in-person ceremony since Covid hit two years ago.

In addition to Redmayne, who was nominated in the Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as the Emcee, Cabaret was nominated for Best Musical Revival, as well as nods for actors Jessie Buckley, Liza Sadovy and Elliot Levey. Also nominated were the revival’s costume and scenic designs, sound design, choreography, and lighting .

Sutton Foster, currently co-starring with Hugh Jackman in Broadway’s The Music Man, earned a Best Actress in a Musical nomination for her portrayal of Reno Sweeney in the West End revival of Anything Goes.

The complete list of nominations follows:

Best Actress

Lily Allen, for 2:22 A Ghost Story

Sheila Atim, for Constellations

Emma Corrin, for Anna X

Cush Jumbo, for Hamlet

Best Actor

Hiran Abeysekera, for Life of Pi

Ben Daniels, for The Normal Heart

Omari Douglas, for Constellations

Charles Edwards, for Best of Enemies

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

7 actors who play the Tiger, for Life of Pi

Dino Fetscher, for The Normal Heart

Nathaniel Parker, for The Mirror and the Light

Danny Lee Wynter, for The Normal Heart

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Tori Burgess, for Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Liz Carr, for The Normal Heart

Christina Gordon, for Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Akiya Henry, for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actor in a Musical

Olly Dobson, for Back to the Future the Musical

Arinzé Kene, for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Robert Lindsay, for Anything Goes

Eddie Redmayne, for Cabaret

Best Actress in a Musical

Jessie Buckley, for Cabaret

Sutton Foster, for Anything Goes

Beverley Knight, for The Drifters Girl

Stephanie McKeon, for Frozen

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Gabrielle Brooks, for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, for Cinderella

Carly Mercedes Dyer, for Anything Goes

Liza Sadovy, for Cabaret

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Clive Carter, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Hugh Coles, for Back to the Future the Musical

Elliot Levey, for Cabaret

Gary Wilmot, for Anything Goes

Best Costume Design

Jon Morrell, for Anything Goes

Christopher Oram, for Frozen

Tom Scutt, for Cabaret

Catherine Zuber, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design

Ian Dickinson, for 2:22 A Ghost Story

Carolyn Downing, for Life of Pi

Nick Lidster, for Cabaret

Gareth Owen, for Back to the Future the Musical

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher (Orchestrations), for Anything Goes

Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Score), and Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook (Orchestrations) for Back to the Future the Musical

Simon Hale (Orchestrations), for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Andrew T Mackay (Score), for Life of Pi

Best Theatre Choreographer

Finn Caldwell, for Life of Pi

Julia Cheng, for Cabaret

Kathleen Marshall, for Anything Goes

Sonya Tayeh, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Set Design

Tim Hatley (Design) and Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Puppets), for Life of Pi

Tim Hatley (Design) and Finn Ross (Video Design), for Back to the Future the Musical

Derek McLane, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tom Scutt, for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin, for Frozen

Isabella Byrd, for Cabaret

Tim Lutkin, for Back to the Future the Musical

Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding, for Life of Pi

Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall, for Cabaret

Michael Longhurst, for Constellations

Kathleen Marshall, for Anything Goes

Max Webster, for Life of Pi

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

The Choir of Man

Pantoland

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

The Shark Is Broken

Best Revival

A Number

Constellations

The Normal Heart

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Musical Revival

Anything Goes

Cabaret

Spring Awakening

Best New Play

2:22 A Ghost Story

Best of Enemies

Cruise

Life of Pi

Best New Musical

Back to the Future the Musical

The Drifters Girl

Frozen

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Christine Rice, for her performance in 4/4 at Royal Opera House

takis, for set and costume design of English National Opera’s HMS Pinafore

Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, for Bajazet at Royal Opera House

Best New Opera Production

Bajazet at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House

The Cunning Little Vixen, English National Opera

Jenůfa, Royal Opera House

Theodora, Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Acosta Danza, for De Punta a Cabo in 100% Cuban at Sadler’s Wells

Dancers, for NDT2 Tour at Sadler’s Wells

Arielle Smith, for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet

Edward Watson, for his performance in The Dante Project at Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

Draw From Within, Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells

Revisor, Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler’s Wells

Transverse Orientation, Dance Umbrella and Sadler’s Wells at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

10 Nights at Bush Theatre

Folk at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

The Invisible Hand at Kiln Theatre

Old Bridge at Bush Theatre

A Place For We at Park Theatre

Best Family Show

Billionaire Boy

Dragons and Mythical Beasts

What the Ladybird Heard

Wolf Witch Giant Fairy