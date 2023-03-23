CAA TV Lit Agent Christopher Licata Joins 42 As Manager – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Television literary agent Christopher Licata has left CAA — and agenting. He has joined Los Angeles and London-based management and production company 42 (The Silent Twins, The Flatshare) as a manager. Based in 42’s Los Angeles office, Licata will continue to specialize in literary talent representation, working with creators and writers across television and film.

Licata had been a TV agent at CAA since 2017. He will continue to represent a number of his clients in his new role of manager at 42, including showrunners Alena Smith, Caitlin Parrish & Erica Weiss, Jeffrey Paul King, and Ben Roy; New York Times bestselling author Mackenzi Lee; Australian TV creator and screenwriter Maria Lewis; and Mexican filmmaker and TV creator Carlos Rincones.

“Chris is a whirlwind of ideas and creativity, and his exceptional clients have a partner and guide that is built for management,” said Josh Varney, 42 Managing Partner. “As we continue to build our domestic television business with Lionsgate and 3Arts, we are thrilled that we have an expert in Chris and that he has chosen 42 for his next chapter.”

Prior to his six-year stint at CAA, Licata was a TV lit agent at Paradigm, having been promoted after serving consecutive terms as the Motion Picture Literary Department coordinator and the Television Literary Department coordinator. He started his career in physical production, working on a number of projects including Big Beach Films’ Little Miss Sunshine, FBC’s The Loop and ABC/Fremantle Media’s American Inventor.

This marks the latest expansion of 42’s U.S. management team, following the recent hires of former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions executive Ben Cavey as Head of Comedy and Entertainment, Peter Dealbert, Pacific View founder and producer of Amazon Studios’ Holland, Michigan, and former UTA lit agent Jev Valles.

“I look forward to helping grow and support 42’s roster of authentic storytellers as we surge into the ever-evolving film and television marketplace,” Licata said. “I am eternally grateful to CAA for their support and excited to continue my work with the agency in our shared representation of current and future clients.”