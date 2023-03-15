CAA Signs ‘The Magic Flute’ Filmmaker Florian Sigl – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, producer and director Florian Sigl, the filmmaker behind the recent movie version of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, has signed with CAA for representation.

The Magic Flute, which was released by Shout! Studios this month, had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in Switzerland last year, and marked Sigl’s feature debut. Master of Disaster Roland Emmerich was exec producer.

The cast of the film includes Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) and Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone).

Sigl has directed and produced award-winning commercials in Europe and the U.S. for companies including BMW, Mercedes, VW, Toyota, L’ Oreal, Nissan and Suzuki. The filmmaker is currently in development on multiple TV series and features.

Sigl started out studying classical music with a scholarship to the Munich Conservatory in Germany. After a stint as president of the German Producers Association, he taught at the Miami Ad School of Europe and the German Film Academy Ludwigsburg.