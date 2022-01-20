CAA Signs Internet Personality & Actress Hannah Stocking – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate digital creator, internet personality and actress Hannah Stocking has signed with CAA for representation.

Stocking, best known for her comedy videos on YouTube, boasts more than 50 million followers combined, across all of her platforms. Her YouTube channel alone has accumulated almost two billion lifetime views.

Stocking’s meteoric rise in digital and traditional entertainment has been spearheaded by her unique brand of comedy, one that is often elevated by a blend of humor and science content. She regularly pulls from her background as a double major in chemistry and biology to insert an extra element into her content.

Stocking has teamed up with ATTN: to create a series of informative science-based videos that present everyday concepts, such as crash dieting and the teenage brain, in an accessible and entertaining manner.

As an actress, Stocking made her big-screen debut in Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, followed by a leading role in the 2019 Chelsea Stardust-directed Satanic Panic. She can most recently be seen in the 2021 Lionsgate feature Vanquish, starring Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose. On the small screen, she can next be seen guest starring on the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly.

Stocking has partnered with a number of major brands including Google, EA Sports, and Aeropostale, among others. She has also been featured in publications such as Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Paper Magazine, GQ Thailand, and Modeliste Magazine. She was also the first digital creator to be honored with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day’s Pioneer Award in 2019.

Stocking is repped by John Shahidi and Sam Shahidi of Shots Studios for management and attorney J.V. Hogan at Hogan Zappaterreno.