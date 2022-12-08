CAA Promotes Eight To Agent/Executive – The Hamden Journal

Entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) today announced that it has promoted six to agent/executive, including Kate Arenson, Jessica Brown, Sydney Chance, Emmett Gordon, Ron Jordan, Sydney Lipsitz, Peter Morton, and Andi Wong.

Arenson has been elevated to Agent in the Music Touring department. She began her career at CAA as an intern in 2017 and later joined fulltime as an assistant in 2018. She was promoted to a Coordinator role, and entered the Elevate program in 2022. She works with Glass Animals, Leon Bridges, Yoke Lore, Mumford & Sons, The Head and The Heart, and The 502s, among others. Arenson earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from The University of Alabama. She will be based in New York.

New York-based Jessica Brown, Emmett Gordon, and Peter Morton have been promoted to Executive in CAA Sports Property Sales. Brown, who works on behalf of clients Major League Baseball, Formula 1, and the Atlanta Braves, joined CAA as a receptionist in 2019. She later served as a mailroom clerk, before joining Property Sales as an assistant in 2020. She was promoted to Coordinator in 2022, and accepted into CAA’s Elevate program shortly thereafter. Brown is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she earned a degree in Chemistry.

Gordon began his career at CAA in 2019 as an assistant to Global Co-Head of CAA Sports Property Sales Rob DeAngelis. In his new role as Sports Property Sales Executive, Gordon will work on behalf of clients including the LA Clippers, Formula 1, and Riot Games. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Business and Communications.

Morton is Wake Forest University graduate with a degree in Business Enterprise Management, and concentration in Sports Management. Prior to joining CAA in 2019 as an assistant to Property Sales Executive Adam Sloan, Morton served as a Sponsorship Sales Associate at Fenway Sports Management. As a Property Sales Executive, he will work on behalf of clients Oracle Red Bull Racing, Formula 1, Riot Games, the Atlanta Braves, United States Tennis Association, and Ryder Cup, among others.

Sydney Chance has been promoted to Executive in Baseball, where she will advise the agency’s MLB clients on their digital media strategies and off-the-field brand architecture. Based in Nashville, Chance began her career at CAA in 2019, serving as a graphic design intern in Baseball, prior to being hired as the departmental assistant later that year. She was accepted into CAA’s Elevate program in June 2021, and promoted to Professional shortly thereafter. Chance graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Graphic Design.

Based in New York, Jordan has been promoted to Agent in the Music Touring department. He began his career in New York as an intern in 2016 and later joined fulltime in the agency’s mailroom in 2017. He served as an Assistant before being promoted to a Coordinator role, and entered the Elevate program in 2022. He will continue working with ARDN, Jean Deaux, and tobi lou, among others. Jordan earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business and Entertainment from American University’s Kogod School of Business and is an MLT Career Prep Alum.

Lipsitz has been promoted to Executive and Chief of Staff for the Sports Broadcasting department, led by Matt Kramer and Tom Young. Lipsitz joined CAA in 2018 as a mailroom clerk, and later served as an assistant to Kramer and Matt Olson. She was promoted into CAA’s Elevate program in 2021. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Sport Management.

Wong has been promoted to Agent in the Media Finance department, led by Benjamin Kramer and Roeg Sutherland, and will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office. In her new role, Wong will specialize in the packaging, sourcing financing for, and/or selling the distribution rights to independently financed films. She began her career at CAA as an intern in Media Finance, then joined the department full-time in 2019 as an assistant. Wong was promoted into CAA Elevate in 2021, and most recently worked for Sutherland. Wong graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2018.

CAA Elevate is the agency’s next-generation training and practical development curriculum with an emphasis on entrepreneurialism, inclusion, curiosity, collaboration, and a growth mindset. Building upon the rich heritage of the agency’s historical Training Program, and reimagined for today’s rapidly changing world, CAA Elevate was designed to cultivate best practices, encourage innovation, foster global strategic-thinking, and nurture the talents of CAA’s agents and executives in training.