CAA Latest Hollywood Company To Close For Election Day – The Hamden Journal

CAA on Wednesday said it would be closed for Election Day on November 8, giving its employees a paid day off for an “Election Day of service.” The aim is to encourage the agency’s employees to “engage in nonpartisan civic activities, including text banking and supporting poll workers, to help drive record voter turnout.”

ICM Partners, which was acquired by CAA earlier this year, was among the Hollywood companies that previously gave employees off during election day, a move that came during the 2020 presidential season.

OWN, A3 Artists Agency and Blumhouse were among industry companies that also made Election Day a holiday for employees in 2020.

In 2018, CAA founded I am a voter., a nonpartisan movement to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. In 2020, the CAA Foundation partnered with Democracy Works to launch the Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan business coalition committed to a “thriving democracy.” It now has more than 1,300 companies under its umbrella including Amazon, Live Nation and Twitter.