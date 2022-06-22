CAA Amplify Sets Ava DuVernay, Leslie Grace, Among 2022 Speakers – The Hamden Journal

The CAA Amplify summit will make its in-person return on June 22 featuring speakers across entertainment, sports, media, technology, and social justice.

The summit brings together a diverse group of key influencers and industry decision-makers to explore the role business plays in advancing culture and justice for communities of color.

Speaking in front of an invite-only crowd in Ojai, California are Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Ramos, Stephanie Hsu, Tomi Adeyemi, Storm Reid, Jeymes Samuel, Jon Platt, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Cris Abrego, Amber Ruffin, Leslie Grace, Crystal Echo Hawk, Lauren Ridloff, Nina Shaw, Soman Chainani, and Franklin Leonard.

“We’re thrilled for the return of CAA Amplify and to once again be in community with so many talented artists and business leaders,” said Ruben Garcia, Executive and Co-Head of Cultural Business Strategy at CAA. “The pandemic helped illustrate the value of the network we have built and how we can use our power to influence sustainable change across our industries. Five years since our launch, we’re excited for this next chapter of CAA Amplify and to create opportunities that live at the intersection of business, culture, and equity.”

The summit is one part of the CAA’s commitment to celebrating and supporting communities of color. Highlights among its efforts include the expansion of the CAA Amplify platform with virtual CAA Amplify Town Halls hosted each summer with conversations that address social issues featuring past conference attendees.

In April, CAA’s Full Story Initiative partnered with UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers to examine the business impact of Authentically Inclusive Representation in film. The study found that films with higher AIR scores perform better at the box office and generate more favorable critic and audience reviews.

Based on the research outcomes, CAA and CSS collaborated with partners across studios, networks, and production companies to develop a robust set of industry-wide, call-to-action recommendations.

Most recently, CAA partnered with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures to support the release of Father of the Bride with a virtual conversation with the cast and creative team, including director Gaz Alazraki, writer Matt Lopez, Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, and Diego Boneta.