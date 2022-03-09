C4 Recommissions Richard Bacon Format – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 has commissioned a second season of Richard Bacon’s Jimmy Carr-hosted quiz show I Literally Just Told You.

The second season’s run has been increased to eight episodes including two celebrity specials.

Produced by The Big Narstie Show indie Expectation, I Literally Just Told You from British formats creator Bacon sees four contestants given the opportunity to compete for a cash prize of £25,000 ($32,000) by answering questions that have been written live as the show is being filmed. The questions can be about absolutely anything that happens during the show, from a celebrity cameo to an off-the-cuff joke, or even something one of the contestants has shared about themselves.

The format increased Channel 4’s rating of 16-34 year old viewers by 34% on average volume and 54% on slot average, according to the Gogglebox broadcaster.

I Literally Just Told You is the third recommission of a Bacon original in the past year, following ABC’s Craig Ferguson-hosted The Hustler and BBC One’s This is My House, which was recently picked up in The Netherlands. The TV and radio host has an overall deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal Television.

Bacon told The Hamden Journal: “The real joy of a second series is it allows me to go under the bonnet and tinker, see where we can make it louder and faster. This is such a fun show to make, especially writing the questions live.”