Shares of C3.ai Inc. were headed lower in after-hours trading Wednesday, though the maker of artificial-intelligence software reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings results and raised its outlook for the full fiscal year.

The company posted a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $39.4 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with a loss of $16.9 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter.