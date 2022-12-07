C3.ai Completes Switch to New Business Model, as Sales Meet Street Estimates

C3.ai



stock is little changed after the enterprise artificial intelligence software company posted financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended Oct. 31 that were largely in line with guidance and Street estimates.

For the quarter, C3.ai (ticker: AI) reported revenue of $62.4 million, up 7% from a year earlier, above the guidance range of $60 million to $62 million, and ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $60.9 million. C3.ai posted a non-GAAP loss from operations of $15 million; the company’s guidance had called for a loss of $15 million to $20 million. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 11 cents a share, beating the Street consensus forecast for a loss of 16 cents a share.