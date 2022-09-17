BYU-Oregon, Penn State-Auburn, Miami-Texas A&M and more

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, right, led the Ducks to an impressive 41-20 win over BYU on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Week 3 of college football has turned out to be a coming out party for a few teams. While today hasn’t provided the same type of shocking results as last week, we did wee some eye-opening scores in marquee matchups.

Two weeks after suffering an ugly blowout loss to Georgia, No. 25 Oregon controlled No. 12 BYU from start to finish in a 41-20 win at home, re-establishing the Ducks as a dangerous team.

Fellow Pac-12 member Washington also notched an impressive win, beating No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 at home.

Meanwhile, No. 22 Penn State made its presence known with a 41-12 road blowout of Auburn.

Here’s what else we’ll have a close eye on today.

Time: 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: A&M -5.5 | Total: 44.5

On the heels of an embarrassing loss to Appalachian State, Texas A&M has to quickly turn the page with Miami coming to Kyle Field. Will coach Jimbo Fisher be able to get the offense back on track? For Miami, this is a big chance to get a win over an SEC opponent on a national stage early in Mario Cristobal’s tenure. Expectations are sky-high for the Hurricanes with Cristobal now in charge at his alma mater. Miami’s 2-0 record against inferior competition hasn’t told us much yet.

Time: 10:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: USC -12.5 | Total: 73.5

USC is off to a fast start under Lincoln Riley. Trojans crushed Rice in Week 1 handled Stanford 41-28 in Week 2 behind a sterling offensive outing from Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison and Travis Dye. All three were high-profile transfers for USC. While the USC offense has been stellar, the defense has been a bit leaky and will have its hands full against Fresno State. The Bulldogs, who lost a heartbreaker to Oregon State at home last weekend, has played well against big-name programs before, so quarterback Jake Haener and the Bulldogs will not be intimidated at all going against the Trojans.

What else has happened so far: