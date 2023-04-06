Bystander ignored dying tech guru Bob Lee begging for help

Tragic video shows dying Cash App founder Bob Lee was ignored by bystanders as he begged for help after being stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

Before succumbing to his injuries, the 43-year-old chief product officer of MobileCoin walked up to a parked car that had its hazards on to try and get help, according to surveillance footage obtained by The San Francisco Standard.

Footage showed Lee lifted his shirt to show the driver his two stab wounds — but collapsed to the ground as the car drove off.

Lee called 911 at 2:34 a.m. and pleaded for help, yelling to dispatchers that he had been stabbed and needed to go to the hospital.

He was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where he later died. Police have not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the stabbing as of Thursday morning.

The brutal fatal stabbing in the city’s downtown Rincon Hill neighborhood, a well-to-do area in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s district, left a trail of blood along the sidewalk outside the building where Lee collapsed, according to The Standard.





Police have not said whether the stabbing was a random or targeted attack.

During a Police Commission meeting Wednesday, San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott said he had “nothing to share yet.”

“We don’t want to be premature and definitely we don’t have to speculate so we are going to be thoughtful about following the evidence and we’ll put out what we’ll put out as soon as we can,” Scott said.





Lee had moved back to Miami because he felt San Francisco was “deteriorating.” Facebook

Lee, who was a father of two and a longtime Bay Area resident, had recently moved back to Miami because he felt San Francisco was “deteriorating,” his friend Jake Shields said.

Shields revealed Lee was attacked while he was walking.

“He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack,” Shields tweeted.





His death sparked outrage within the tech industry and prompted giants like Elon Musk to express concern over public safety in the city.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”





Musk also asked San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins if the city was “taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat offenders.”

Lee had served as the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency company MobileCoin since November 2021.