Byron Leftwich is expected to pull out of consideration for Jaguars head coach

There was a point last month when it looked like Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich would be joining the Jaguars as a their next head coach, but no deal materialized and now it appears he’ll be back in Tampa.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Leftwich is expected to pull his name out of consideration for the opening.

Leftwich’s path to the job appeared to hit a snag because he was not interested in working with General Manager Trent Baalke. Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson was Leftwich’s preferred choice for the job, but the failure to move forward suggests the Jaguars weren’t interested in making a change.

The Jags have since spoken to former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman about a role in the front office that would reportedly have him reporting to owner Shad Khan directly. Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson and former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia have had the most recent interviews for the head coaching job. It was Pederson’s second interview with the team.

