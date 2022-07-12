BYD Stock Is Sinking. Warren Buffett May Be One Reason Why.

Text size





BYD is a major manufacturer of electric vehicles.

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg





Shares in

BYD



sank on Tuesday amid speculation that high-profile investor Warren Buffett’s

Berkshire Hathaway



was selling off its position in the Chinese electric-vehicle maker.

A 20.5% stake in

BYD



(1211.H.K.) was entered into Hong Kong’s Central Clearing and Settlement System, Bloomberg reported, citing exchange data. This is roughly the same size of

Berkshire Hathaway

’s

(BRK.A and BRK.B) ownership position in the company as of its most recent report in Hong Kong last December, Bloomberg estimates.