Dennis Rodman. Wilt Chamberlain. Bill Russell.

Andre Drummond believes he is as good — or better — than any of them on the glass.

The NBA veteran entering his 11th season, this one with the Bulls, is arguably has been the best rebounder in the game the past decade, and on a trip to where he grew up in Connecticut to help out the YMCA where he learned to play, Drummond said this to Mike Anthony of CTInsider.com.

“I think I’m already there,” Drummond said. “I’m on my way. By the time I retire, I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever — if not already.”

Drummond has a better case than some fans might think, even if he hasn’t quite earned the crown.

Drummond is the NBA’s all-time leader in total rebound percentage — he has grabbed 24.7% of the total available rebounds when he has been on the floor in his career. That’s basically a quarter of the available rebounds when on the floor, a very impressive number and higher than Rodman’s career average of 23.4%.

However, Rodman’s highs were higher — he holds the NBA single-season total rebound percentage crown at 29.7% back in the 1994-95 season with the Spurs. In fact, six of the top 12 highest single-season rebound percentage campaigns belong to Rodman. Drummond has two (but also 13, 14, and 16).

The problem becomes comparing the legendary rebounders of the past. The way statistics were kept back in the day, we can’t know a rebound percentage for Russell or Chamberlain. However, the most rebounds per game Drummond ever averaged for a season was 16 (2017-18 in Detroit) — in his 14 NBA seasons, Chamberlain never averaged less than 18.2 a game. His high was 27.2 a game with Philadelphia in 1960-61. Bill Russell also never had a season below 18.6 rebounds a game.

Drummond should go down as one of the NBA’s all-time great rebounders. He rebounds beyond his position around the basket as well or better than anyone in the game. He’s earned the accolades, and he should brag about it.

Best ever… that may be a slight overreach.

