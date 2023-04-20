BuzzFeed News To Shut Down As Digital Media Company Cuts Workforce By 15% – The Hamden Journal

BuzzFeed News, which earned as reputation as a scrappy news-breaking digital rival to legacy media brands, is shutting down.

Jonah Peretti, the CEO of BuzzFeed, announced to staffers in a memo on Thursday that they will concentrate their news efforts on HuffPost, “a brand that is profitable with a highly engaged, loyal audience that is less dependent on social platforms.” BuzzFeed bought HuffPost from Verizon Media in 2020.

Peretti also said that BuzzFeed is reducing its workforce by 15%, and begin discussions with the NewsGuild about the cutbacks.

BuzzFeed stock experienced yet more volatility on the latest bad news for the company, plunging as much as 26% before recovering slightly to trade in the range of 85 cents. The shares went public in December 2021 and the IPO triggered a class-action lawsuit from dozens of employees who accused the company of putting them through “Kafka-esque tribulations” in order to realize financial benefits from the offering.

The company plans to report its first-quarter earnings on May 9.

More to come.