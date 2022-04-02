BuzzFeed News app shuts down

The BuzzFeed News app has sent its final notification.

Amid growing cost cuts and newsroom turmoil, the company announced late Friday that it was shuttering the app.

“Well, folks, today’s the last day of the BuzzFeed News app. Thanks for the memories and see y’all out there,” the message read.

News of the app’s demise became known earlier this week in a push alert from the company, which told users they could continue to follow whatever news content the company was still putting out on their regular BuzzFeed app.

The company, which began life as a platform for memes, listicles and funny cat videos, had expanded into more serious reporting in recent years, but long struggled to make its hard news division profitable. BuzzFeed News loses roughly $10 million a year and top investors in the company have urged CEO Jonah Peretti to shut it down entirely, CNBC reported last month.

A public offering in December ended in disaster, with cash bleeding out of the company. Top editorial staffers, including BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Mark Schoofs, left in March amid looming newsroom cuts.

Last week, the BuzzFeed News union voted to strike accusing the company of “bad faith bargaining” over the course of “2+ years” of negotiations.”