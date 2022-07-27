Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 jacket sells for record $2.8M

Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin saw an out-of-this-world bid on Tuesday when his Apollo 11 jacket sold for a record-breaking price.

The spaceflight jacket, worn by Aldrin when he accompanied Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins on the iconic space mission to the moon in 1969, was bought by an unidentified bidder for a whopping $2,772,500.

The massive bid surpassed what the auction house estimated the item would sell for by nearly a million.

The jacket was a part of Sotheby’s “Buzz Aldrin: American Icon” collection, which was a highlight of Sotheby’s Geek Week and boasted historic items consigned directly by Aldrin, who carefully preserved materials from his famous space missions, including Gemini XII and Apollo 11.

The jacket worn by astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969, sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. AP

Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Lt. Michael Collins stand next to their spacecraft in 1969. AP

Joining the extraordinarily-priced space jacket was the famously broken circuit breaker that nearly ended the lives of the Apollo 11 crew, mission documents that accompanied the crew in space, and the famous “Go Army, Beat Navy” banner Buzz brought with him on his Gemini XII spacewalk.

Flight plans for Apollo 11’s mission sold for $819,000 while Aldrin parted ways with his Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, which he received in 1969, for $277, 200.

According to Sotheby’s, a selection of 10 lots in the legendary sale of space items were accompanied by a MIRAImage™ NFT, a unique digital identifier that’s linked to the object’s identifying “DNA.”

The historic bidding, which went on for nearly 10 minutes, made the Apollo 11 jacket the most valuable American space-flown artifact ever sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s.