Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

I am a firm believer in buying quality businesses when they go on sale. While emotions run high during bear markets and stock market corrections, that’s often the best time for long-term investors to start shopping.

If you’re an experienced trader or market speculator, then it may be best to trade with the trend. At this moment, that trend is lower. If traders don’t like shorting, they may very well wait for better trading conditions by waiting for a new uptrend to form.

Since trying to time the market is not a good idea, investors might consider a dollar-cost-average approach or another way to buy good companies at good prices.