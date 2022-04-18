Buy the Dip: Schwab, Lyft, Altria, Kimberly-Clark

Buy the Dip: Schwab, Lyft, Altria, Kimberly-Clark

by

Inflation is the watchword on Wall Street this week, with the U.S. inflation rate soaring to 8.5% in March – the highest in 40 years.

Now, TheStreet’s Tom Graff is wondering if inflation and the economy, which have both been burning up, are burning out right now.

“The Federal Reserve has only hiked interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point off zero, and yet we’re seeing nascent signs of slowing,” Graff said. “We saw this early this week, when, despite an 8.5% consumer price index increase year-over-year, the bond yields fell and bets on Fed rate hikes in 2023 subsided.”

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.