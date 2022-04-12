Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

by

Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report stock has been on a horrid skid, racking up a near-20% decline over the last five days.

At one point, Nvidia stock was up more than 3% on April 12, but those gains have since faded. It follows five straight daily losses and a stretch where Nvidia stock declined in nine out of 10 sessions.

It’s been an ugly run in semiconductor stocks though, not just Nvidia.

Earlier this month, I asked how many times Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report could bounce off $100 before that support finally gave way. That finally happened on Monday.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.