Buy the Dip in Lululemon Stock or Stay Away? Here’s What the Chart Says

Shares of Lululemon Athletica  (LULU) – Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report are off the lows of the day, but are still down significantly on Monday.

The stock is down 6% after the company warned about its fourth-quarter results.

That’s just ahead of the earnings season that’s about to kick off with the banks later this week, even though Lululemon won’t report until March.

Of course, it doesn’t help that Lululemon made the announcement on a day that comes with more selling pressure in the overall market.

