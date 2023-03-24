Buy Regeneron. Asthma Drug Could Add Billions, Analyst Says.

Regeneron



Pharmaceuticals shared successful results from a study of its asthma drug Dupixent, prompting analysts to upgrade their ratings on its stock, citing an opportunity for billions of dollars in sales.

Before the market opened Thursday, Regeneron (ticker: REGN) and its partner



Sanofi



(SNY) said a trial on current or former smokers showed a 30% reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory disease causing airflow blockage. The study included 939 adults 40 to 80 years old.