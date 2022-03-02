The Hamden Journal

Buy or Sell SoFi Stock on Earnings? Here’s What the Chart Says

Shares of SoFi Technologies  (SOFI) – Get SoFi Technologies Inc Report were jumping in Tuesday’s after-hours session, up about 23%. Recently, though, SoFi stock traded up around 6%.

The Wednesday move comes after the San Francisco financial-services provider posted better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday after the close.

The fade shouldn’t be a surprise.

First, particularly for growth stocks these days, the default reaction — even for good reports — has been to sell the news. 

Second, the stock opened near significant resistance, which we’ll detail below.

