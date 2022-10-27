Buy or Sell Shopify Stock? Chart Provides Clues After Earnings

Buy or Sell Shopify Stock? Chart Provides Clues After Earnings

by

Shopify  (SHOP)  stock is having one of its best sessions in quite some time, up more than 17% so far on Thursday.

The move comes after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings before the open.

Revenue of $1.37 billion grew 22.3% year over and narrowly topped analysts’ estimates by $30 million. A loss of 2 cents a share was better than the 5-cent loss that analysts were expecting.

Shopify stock was a leader amid the growth stock group and it has paid the price dearly for that classification.