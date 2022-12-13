Buy or Sell AMD Stock? The Chart Provides a Clue.

Growth and technology investors are anxiously awaiting the return of stocks like Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Free Report, Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get Free Report and others.

As for Nvidia, we took a look at the stock earlier this week as it was testing its 200-day moving average for the first time since April.

Both Nvidia and AMD are looking much better, but they’re not out of the woods just yet.

The price action in Advanced Micro Devices has been very interesting this year. For a while, it was holding up better than Nvidia was. That’s as it wasn’t reporting disappointing earnings and/or issuing disappointing preannouncements.