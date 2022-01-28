Text size





Affirm Holdings Inc. website home screen on a laptop

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg





Shares of





Affirm Holdings



were surging Friday after the online payments company received an upgrade to Buy from analysts at DA Davidson.

Affirm (ticker: AFRM) has been battered over the last few weeks, losing almost 50% since the year started. The shares were gaining 9.3% to $55.75 on Friday after analyst Christopher Brendler upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $75 price target.