Buy Linde Stock. The Industrial-Gas Giant Is Going All-In on Hydrogen.

The thunderous force of the Niagara River above the famous falls will soon power a plant three miles away as it pumps out clean energy in the form of hydrogen. It heralds an exciting future for a century-old company,



Linde



whose bets on low-carbon power look increasingly likely to pay off.

Linde (ticker: LIN) is the world’s largest industrial-gas company, part of an oligopoly of gas producers that operate around the world. For large customers buying gases such as oxygen or nitrogen, Linde builds gas plants on-site and locks in contracts for 10 to 20 years with built-in price escalators. It’s a business model that has produced steady earnings growth.