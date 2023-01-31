Buy Exxon Mobil After Earnings Report? Here’s What the Chart Says.

Buy Exxon Mobil After Earnings Report? Here’s What the Chart Says.

by

Shares of Exxon Mobil  (XOM) – Get Free Report on Tuesday were trading about 1.5% higher at last check. That’s a reversal from the slightly lower open and from the drop of almost 3% at the lowest point in trading.

The mixed trading action followed the integrated oil giant’s report of record profit in the fourth quarter.

Exxon delivered 65% year-over-year earnings growth and beat analysts’ top- and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter.

The energy space is still easily the best-performing S&P 500 sector over the past 12 months. And when you look at Exxon’s results, it’s not hard to see why.