Buy Delta Stock. Shares of the Airline Look Cheap.

This article is an excerpt from “Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year,” published on Dec. 16, 2022. To see the full list, click here.

the best managed of the U.S. airlines, is poised to experience significant earnings growth over the next two years. The stock, at around $34, looks inexpensive, trading for six times projected 2023 earnings of $5.50 a share—based on the midpoint of



‘s (ticker: DAL) recent projection. It’s trading at five times the airline’s 2024 earnings forecast of $7 a share.