Buy Boot Barn Stock. Cowboy Chic Is Hot, And It’s No Fad.

There are plenty of pitfalls when it comes to mixing form and function, but the latest wave of “Westerncore” sweeping the U.S. looks to have staying power.

The scramble for shearling-collar coats and snap-button shirts, brought on by the success of TV shows like Yellowstone, is one more feather in the cap of Western-wear retailer



Boot Barn Holdings



(ticker: BOOT). But it’s worth noting that cowboy chic has cycled in and out of fashion over the decades, and Boot Barn has done just fine. That’s because it caters to an increasing number of shoppers who are less concerned with trends, as well as others simply trying to look the part.