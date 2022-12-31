Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock. Warren Buffett’s Company Remains the Ultimate Defensive Megacap.

This article is an excerpt from “Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year,” published on Dec. 16, 2022. To see the full list, click here.

Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway remains the ultimate defensive megacap stock and deserves strong consideration in investor portfolios. Its



Class A stock



(ticker: BRK.A) rose 4% this year, against a 15% negative total return for the



S&P 500



That allowed Berkshire to blow past a faltering



Tesla



(TSLA) and



Meta Platforms



(META) to rank fifth in the stock market, with a $680 billion market value.