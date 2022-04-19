Buy Bank of America on the Earnings Beat? First, Check the Chart.

Bank of America  (BAC) – Get Bank of America Corp Report is giving a boost to the financials on Monday, with the shares up 4.5% after the financial-services giant reported earnings.

The stock opened slightly lower, and at one point the shares were down almost 1%. They then flipped to positive territory, and the stock is now rallying on the day. 

Of course, the preceding action coming into Monday’s session likely played a role. Bank of America shares fell in the prior four trading sessions, falling more than 5% in the process.

