AT&T Reports Earnings Thursday. Here's What to Expect.

Buy AT&T Stock After Its Post-Earnings Plunge, Says J.P. Morgan. Here’s Why.

by

AT&T


shares saw their biggest one-day drop in more than 20 years on Thursday after the telecommunication giant reported earnings. The stock looks like a Buy at current levels, according to analysts at

J.P. Morgan

Although the telecom company’s first-quarter results were largely in line with expectations—earnings per share were slightly ahead, with revenue below—shares in

AT&T


(ticker: T) plunged more than 10% on Thursday, the stock’s biggest daily downward move since 2000. At a closing price of $17.65, the shares are beaten up, even including a 1% rebound in Friday’s premarket trading.