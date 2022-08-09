Buster Posey, Tim Lincecum not on Giants’ 2012 World Series reunion list

Posey, Lincecum notably absent from 2012 WS reunion list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants never got to do a 10-year reunion for the 2010 title team, so they’re bringing back as many members of the 2012 squad as they can.

But a few of the biggest names will be missing.

The Giants on Tuesday announced a tentative list of attendees, one that included Bruce Bochy, Matt Cain, Hunter Pence, Ryan Vogelsong, Barry Zito, Marco Scutaro and three-quarters of the Core Four in the bullpen, but Buster Posey and Tim Lincecum are not currently scheduled to be at Oracle Park. Neither are Pablo Sandoval, who has been playing in Mexico, and Sergio Romo, who was released by the Toronto Blue Jays late last month.

If Romo does make it to Oracle Park, he would join Jeremy Affeldt, Santiago Casilla and Javier Lopez, the other key members of a bullpen that helped the Giants win three titles. Two of the younger contributors on that 2012 team — Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt — will be there as current Giants. Madison Bumgarner is the other notable missing name, but his Arizona Diamondbacks play at Coors Field that night.

Posey has moved his family to Georgia in his first year of retirement and recently flew to San Francisco for Will Clark’s jersey retirement ceremony. Lincecum is a different case, as the Giants have been coy about whether he might ultimately show up. He was a surprise addition to Bochy’s going-away ceremony in 2019, which was the last time he was at Oracle Park.

The 2012 team will be honored Saturday before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gates will open to fans at 3:35 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.

