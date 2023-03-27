Buster Murdaugh gets $530K from sale of family farm

The Murdaugh family farm in South Carolina, which has been in contract since last summer, has officially closed more than three weeks after Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife and son there.

Local farmers James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley teamed up to purchased the tragic 1,770-acre site where Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were slayed.

Records obtained by The Post show the property was sold for $3.9 million total, but Ayer, 43, and Godley, 49 were responsible for paying for eight tracts worth $2.66 million.

Godley also owns a heating and air conditioning service business and other farms in the community.

Ayer told The Post they were unsure as to what they plan to do with the property at this time.

What’s more, Alex’s older son Buster is expected to receive $530,000 from the $3.9 million price tag, The Post has confirmed.

Roughly $2.68 million from the sale will go to clients of Mark Tinsley, the attorney who worked with Murdaugh’s clients, legal counsel of Renee Beach as Personal Representative for the Estate of Mallory Beach, Morgan Doughty and Miley Altman, who are each involved in civil suits arising from Paul’s fatal 2019 boat crash.

The Moselle property was the longtime hunting lodge of Murdaughs.

Real estate agent Todd Crosby, who held the listing, told The Post the new owners have no connection to the Murdaugh family and that the sale was delayed until all of the family’s personal belongings inside the home had been cleared out.

On Thursday, an auction took place in Pembroke, Georgia, where hundred of items from inside the home were sold to the highest bidders.

Bidders were paying thousands of dollars for pieces of furniture. The couch where Alex claimed he took a nap on the night of the murders sold for $36,000, according to CourtTV.





To complement the natural amenities, there are two man-made waterfowl impoundments capable of being planted with corn and flooded to attract wintering waterfowl.

Unique turtle lamps from the home also sold between $500 and $800.

The home initially listed in March 2022, five months after Alex allegedly conspired to hire a hit man to kill him so that he could leave his only surviving son, Buster (otherwise known as Richard), a $10 million life insurance policy, The Post reported.

The property is also the site where the Murdaughs’ longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, 57, died on Feb. 26, 2018, in what was described as a slip-and-fall accident. Satterfield had worked for the Murdaughs for more than 20 years.

Known as the Cross Swamp Farm, bordering the banks of the Salkehatchie River, the property offers a wide range of natural amenities including freshwater fishing, kayaking, more than 2 miles of river frontage — plus abundant deer and turkey, the listing says.





There are also two man-made waterfowl reservoirs planted with corn to attract birds and a 20-acre dove field with a dead wire and parameter fencing to minimize crop damage, the listing adds.

Spanning 5,275 square feet, the custom-built main residence is made up of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms — and features a new metal roof, HardiePlank siding and refinished heart pine flooring throughout.

Additionally, there is also a 1,140-square-foot guest cottage, an equipment shed and an equipment wash-down station.

“The next owner may be the beneficiary of considerable tax advantages that may be available through the donation of an easement,” the previous listing says. “This is truly a top-tier property, complete with all the improvements and amenities one would expect from a high-end sporting property with little or no deferred maintenance cost.”

Meanwhile, the Murdaughs’ longtime beach getaway in South Carolina is in contract to sell again only months after it was quietly sold last summer, The Post previously reported.