Businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, dies at 73

The Daily Beast

‘A Survivor’: Trump Family in Mourning After Ivana Found Dead at Home

Dave KotinskyIvana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s first wife and the mother of his three oldest children, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in her New York City home on Thursday, authorities said, after she reportedly fell down a flight of stairs. She was 73.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the Trump family confirmed her death, calling the former model and socialite “an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”M